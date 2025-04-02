Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Its Wednesday, April 2 and the Rockies (1-3) are in the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Phillies (3-1) in Game 2 of their series.

Kyle Freeland is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Game 1 of this series was actually Monday night. Philly won 6-1 as Cristopher Sanchez allowed one run in 5.1 innings while striking out seven. Kyle Schwarber smacked his third home run of the season to pace the Philadelphia attack. German Marquez pitched six scoreless innings for the Rockies, but the bullpen imploded and gave up six runs in the final two innings.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Odds for the Rockies at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Colorado Rockies (+262), Philadelphia Phillies (-328)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 2, 2025: Kyle Freeland vs. Zack Wheeler

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at Tampa - 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 hits, 0 BB, 7 Ks Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 at Washington - 6 IP, 1 ER, 2H, 2BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Phillies

Colorado is 2-2 against the spread this season

Colorado Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 3 of 4 games this season

Philadelphia Game Totals are 2-2 (O/U) for the season

Philadelphia is 3-1 against the spread this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

