Rockies at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28
The final MLB season opener is in Tampa, FL where the Rays will entertain the Colorado Rockies.
Kyle Freeland is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay
Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
Game details & how to watch Rockies at Rays
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 4:10PM EST
- Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- City: Tampa, FL
- Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, FDS
Odds for the Rockies at the Rays
The latest odds as of Thursday:
- Moneyline: Rockies (+168), Rays (-202)
- Spread: Rays -1.5
- Total: 7.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Rays
- Friday’s pitching matchup March 28, 2025: Kyle Freeland vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Rockies: Kyle Freeland
Spring Training - 5GP, 19.1 IP, 2-1, 6.16 ERA, 24 Ks
- Rays: Ryan Pepiot
Spring Training - 3GP, 8.1 IP, 0-2, 3.38 ERA, 9 Ks
- Rockies: Kyle Freeland
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Rays
- The Rays have won 7 of their last 9 games at home
- The Rays’ last 5 home games have stayed under the Total
- Junior Caminero and Brandon Lowe each belted 4 HRs in Spring Training for the Rays
- Kris Bryant had just 4 hits in 31 ABs in Spring Training for the Rockies
Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Rays
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.
