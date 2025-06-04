Royals at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4, and the Royals (32-29) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (33-27). Noah Cameron is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis.

The Royals won a 10-7 shootout against the Cardinals yesterday. Jonathan India went 3-5 with three runs. Bobby Witt Jr. also had a big game. He went 2-4, with one home run and four RBIs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Cardinals

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Odds for the Royals at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+110), Cardinals (-131)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Noah Cameron vs. Miles Mikolas

Royals: Noah Cameron, (2-1, 1.05 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 5/28): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Cardinals: Miles Mikolas, (4-2, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 5/28): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Cardinals

The Cardinals have won their last 4 head-to-heads against the Royals with Miles Mikolas as the opener

The Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has an ERA of 3.32 in his last 5 home starts on the mound

With Miles Mikolas starting the Cardinals have covered the Run Line in 7 of their last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

