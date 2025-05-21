Royals at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Royals (27-23) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (29-20).

Daniel Lynch is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

These teams have split the first two games of this series following last night’s 3-2 win for the Giants. Mike Yastremski paced the offense with a couple of hits and Hayden Birdsong did not allow an earned run over five innings as San Francisco moved to nine games over .500 for the season.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Giants

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, NBCSBA

Odds for the Royals at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+168), Giants (-200)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Giants

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Daniel Lynch vs. Logan Webb

Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-0, 1.29 ERA)

Last outing: 5/19 at San Francisco - 0.1IP, 1ER, 2H, 0BB, 0K Giants: Logan Webb (5-3, 2.42 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Athletics - 8IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Giants

The Giants have won 12 of their 20 games against American League teams this season

The Royals’ last 3 games against the Giants have stayed under the Total

The Royals have covered the Run Line in 7 straight road games

Bobby Witt Jr. is 2-16 (.125) over his last four games

is 2-16 (.125) over his last four games Salvador Perez is 12-68 (.176) in May

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Royals and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

