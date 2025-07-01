Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Royals (39-46) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (44-40). Michael Lorenzen is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Emerson Hancock for Seattle.

The Mariners took game one of the series 6-2. George Kirby picked up the win. He struck out five batters in 6.0 innings pitched, while only giving up one earned run on three hits.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Mariners

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: ROOTNW, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Odds for the Royals at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+113), Mariners (-135)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Mariners

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Michael Lorenzen vs. Emerson Hancock

Royals: Michael Lorenzen, (4-8, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/26): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Mariners: Emerson Hancock, (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Last outing (Minnesota Twins, 6/26): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Mariners

The Royals have lost 8 of their last 10 games

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Royals and the Mariners have gone over the Total



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Royals and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

