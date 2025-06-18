Royals at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 18

It’s Wednesday, June 18 and the Royals (35-38) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (36-37). Kris Bubic is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Patrick Corbin for Texas.

Kansas City took the opening game of the series, 6-1, to snap the four-game winning streak Texas had going. Salvador Perez homered twice and Bobby Witt knocked one over the wall combining for four of the six runs scored.

The Rangers are now 7-2 over the last nine games to follow up a four-game losing streak. The win for the Royals snapped a six-game losing streak for Kansas City.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Rangers

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, RSN

Odds for the Royals at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Royals (-127), Rangers (+107)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Rangers

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Kris Bubic vs. Patrick Corbin

Royals: Kris Bubic, (5-4, 1.92 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Rangers: Patrick Corbin, (4-5, 3.66 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Royals and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Rangers

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL Central teams

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Rangers and the Royals have stayed under the Total

It has been 3 games since the Rangers last covered the Run Line

Kansas City is 7-6 on the ML when Kris Bubic pitches this season

pitches this season Texas is 5-7 on the ML when Patrick Corbin pitches this season

