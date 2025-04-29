Tigers at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Tigers (18-11) are in Houston to take on the Astros (15-13).

Reese Olson is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Ryan Gusto for Houston.

Last night the Astros rallied from a 3-0 deficit to knock off the Tigers, 8-5. Jose Altuve and Christian Walker each ripped two-run home runs for Houston.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Astros

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNDTX, SCHN

Odds for the Tigers at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-112), Astros (-107)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Astros

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Reese Olson vs. Ryan Gusto

Tigers: Reese Olson (3-1, 3.29 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 vs. San Diego - 7.1IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 7Ks Astros: Ryan Gusto (3-1, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 vs. Toronto - 5.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Astros

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 games

The Under is 7-3 in the Astros’ last 10 games

The Astros are showing a profit of 4.76 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at home

Christian Walker is 7-22 in his last 6 games

is 7-22 in his last 6 games Spencer Torkelson is 2-22 in his last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

