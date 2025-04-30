Tigers at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 30

Its Wednesday, April 30 and the Tigers (18-12) are in Houston to take on the Astros (16-13).

Jackson Jobe is slated to take the mound for Detroit against AJ Blubaugh for Houston. This will be Blubaugh’s major league debut.

The Astros have taken the first two games in this series. Tuesday night, Yainer Diaz collected a couple of hits and drove in three runs to pace the attack in the win. This was just the fourth time this season Diaz picked up more than one hit in a game.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Astros

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, SCHN, MLBN

Odds for the Tigers at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Tigers (+118), Astros (-138)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Astros

Pitching matchup for April 30, 2025: Jackson Jobe vs. AJ Blubaugh

Tigers: Jackson Jobe (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 vs. Kansas City - 5IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 5Ks Astros: AJ Blubaugh

Last outing: This is Blubaugh’s MLB debut

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Astros

The Tigers have won 7 of 12 games following a loss

The Under is 12-7-2 in Tigers’ games against AL teams this season

The Tigers have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 road games

Yordan Alvarez’s bat is starting to wake-up as he has hits in 3 straight games (4-11)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Tigers and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

