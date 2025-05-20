Tigers at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

It’s Tuesday, May 20, and the Tigers (31-17) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (27-21). Tarik Skubal is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Erick Fedde for St. Louis.

The Cardinals won Game 1 of the series, 11-4, behind a 5-0 lead through five innings and 11-0 through seven. Only one run came off the homer for St. Louis yesterday, while all four of Detroit’s runs came in the eighth and ninth innings.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Cardinals

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:45 PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, FDSNMW

Odds for the Tigers at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-179), Cardinals (+149)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Tarik Skubal vs. Erick Fedde

Tigers: Tarik Skubal, (4-2, 2.67 ERA)

Last outing: 6.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Cardinals: Erick Fedde, (3-3, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Cardinals

After winning the series opener, the Tigers have a 7-4 record in game 2 this season

The Over is 12-9-1 in the Cardinals’ home games this season

The Cardinals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.96 units

