Tigers at Mariners ALDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

The scene shifts to Motown Tuesday for Game 3 of the American League Division series between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers. With the series tied at one game apiece, Logan Gilbert of Seattle will take the mound opposite Detroit’s Jack Flaherty.

Each of the first two games has been decided by a single run. Detroit won the opener 3-2 but Seattle rebounded and took Game 2 by that same score. Tarik Skubal allowed a couple of runs over seven innings and struck out nine, but Seattle got to the Tigers’ bullpen for a run in the bottom of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie and even the series at a game apiece. Jorge Polanco went 3-4 and drove in a pair of runs to pace the attack for Seattle.

Jack Flaherty was better than good in his start in Game 3 of the Tigers’ Wild Card series against Cleveland. He lasted only 4.2 innings but allowed just one run on three hits. In five September starts, Logan Gilbert never allowed more than two runs and pitched at least five innings in four of those five outings.

Its Game 3 of the ALDS. Lets dive into the matchup between Seattle and Detroit and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Tigers - ALDS Game 3

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Time: 4:08PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for Game 3 of Tigers at Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (-132), Detroit Tigers (+108)

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+129)

Total: 7.5 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Mariners - ALDS Game 3

Pitching matchup for October 5, 2025: Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Flaherty

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (Regular Season - 6-6, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: 9/27 vs. Dodgers - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 1 BB, 5Ks Tigers: Jack Flaherty (Regular Season - 8-15, 4.64 ERA)

Last outing: 10/2 at Cleveland - 4.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 2 BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Mariners

Randy Arozarena is 3-8 with 2 HRs in his career against Jack Flaherty

is 3-8 with 2 HRs in his career against Eugenio Suarez is 6-25 with 3 HRs in his career against Jack Flaherty

is 6-25 with 3 HRs in his career against Riley Greene is 5-12 against Logan Gilbert in his career

is 5-12 against in his career Gleyber Torres is 6-16 in his career against Logan Gilbert

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s ALDS Game 3 between the Tigers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5 runs

