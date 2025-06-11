Tigers at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

Its Wednesday, June 11 and the Tigers (44-24) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (26-39).

Casey Mize is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Zach Eflin for Baltimore.

Spencer Torkelson smacked his 16th home run of the season, and the Tigers took the first game of this series, 5-3, last night. Five Detroit hurlers combined to limit the O’s to six hits and three runs on the evening.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, MASN2

Odds for the Tigers at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-109), Orioles (-110)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Casey Mize vs. Zach Eflin

Tigers: Casey Mize (6-1, 2.91 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 at White Sox - 4.2IP, 2ER, 6H, 4BB, 3Ks Orioles: Zach Eflin (5-2, 4.47 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 at Seattle - 6IP, 3ER, 8H, 0BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Orioles

The Tigers have won 14 of their last 20 road games

The Tigers’ last 5 against the Orioles have stayed under the Total

The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 against the Tigers

Riley Greene is 12-33 (.364) over his last 9 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

