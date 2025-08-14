Tigers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 14

It’s Thursday, August 14 and the Tigers (70-52) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (57-63). Tarik Skubal is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

Detroit is coming off a 1-0 win versus the Chicago White Sox that gave them two out of three in the series. On the other hand, Minnesota beat the New York Yankees 4-1 on Wednesday, but lost the series. The Tigers are 3-1 in Skubal’s last four starts, while the Twins have lost nine-straight starts by Ober.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Twins

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, MNNT

Odds for the Tigers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-205), Twins (+170)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Twins

Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Tarik Skubal vs. Bailey Ober

Tigers: Tarik Skubal, (11-3, 2.35 ERA)

Last outing: 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Twins: Bailey Ober, (4-7, 5.16 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Twins

Minnesota is 6-6 in August

Minnesota is 5-3 in the last 8 games

Minnesota is 0-9 in the last 9 starts by Ober

Detroit is 4-2 in the last 6 games

Detroit is 3-1 in Skubal’s last 4 starts

The Tigers have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

The Over is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 divisional matchups

The Tigers have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games

