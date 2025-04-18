Twins at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the Twins (7-12) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (5-13).

Chris Paddack is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.

Both these clubs were off Thursday. Earlier this week, the Twins took two of three from the Mets while the Braves lost two of three to the Blue Jays.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Braves

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Twins at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Twins (+114), Braves (-135)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Braves

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Chris Paddack vs. Bryce Elder

Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 vs. Detroit - 5IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks Braves: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 at Tampa Bay - 6IP, 5ER, 9H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Braves

The Over has cashed in 4 of the Braves’ last 5 games

The Under is 10-7-2 in Twins’ games this season

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and are profiting 1.33 units

Carlos Correa is 10-49 (.204) in April

is 10-49 (.204) in April Ozzie Albies had an 8-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday in Toronto

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

