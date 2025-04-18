Twins at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18
Its Friday, April 18 and the Twins (7-12) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (5-13).
Chris Paddack is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.
Both these clubs were off Thursday. Earlier this week, the Twins took two of three from the Mets while the Braves lost two of three to the Blue Jays.
Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.
Game details & how to watch Twins at Braves
- Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
- Time: 7:15PM EST
- Site: Truist Park
- City: Atlanta, GA
- Network/Streaming: Apple TV+
Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.
Odds for the Twins at the Braves
The latest odds as of Friday:
- Moneyline: Twins (+114), Braves (-135)
- Spread: Braves -1.5
- Total: 8.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Braves
- Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Chris Paddack vs. Bryce Elder
- Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA)
Last outing: 4/12 vs. Detroit - 5IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks
- Braves: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA)
Last outing: 4/11 at Tampa Bay - 6IP, 5ER, 9H, 0BB, 4Ks
- Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA)
Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Braves
- The Over has cashed in 4 of the Braves’ last 5 games
- The Under is 10-7-2 in Twins’ games this season
- The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and are profiting 1.33 units
- Carlos Correa is 10-49 (.204) in April
- Ozzie Albies had an 8-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday in Toronto
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Braves
Rotoworld Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Braves:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.
Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)