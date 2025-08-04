Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

Its Monday, August 4 and the Twins (52-59) are in Detroit open a series against the Tigers (65-48).

Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Casey Mize for Detroit.

The Twins salvaged the final game of their three-game weekend series in Cleveland with a 5-4 win over the Guardians. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak. Trevor Larnach led the attack with a hit and a couple of runs batted in.

The Tigers return home following a weekend in Philadelphia that saw them lose two of three to the Phillies including 2-0 last night. Kyle Schwarber went yard for the 38th time this season and Cristopher Sanchez allowed just five hits over eight innings to earn his 10th win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Tigers

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNDT

Odds for the Twins at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Twins (+128), Tigers (-152)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Tigers

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Casey Mize

Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: July 28 vs. Boston - 5.79 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Tigers: Casey Mize (9-4, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 vs. Arizona - 5.40 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Tigers

The Tigers have won their last 5 games against divisional opponents

The Under is 17-9-1 in the Twins’ games against AL Central teams this season

The Tigers are showing a profit of 5.25 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Comerica Park

Casey Mize struck out 14 opposing hitters in 15 innings in July but never more than 5 in any start

struck out 14 opposing hitters in 15 innings in July but never more than 5 in any start Riley Greene was 0-13 against the Phillies over the weekend

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Twins and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

