Victor Robles
Mariners’ Victor Robles ejected from Triple-A game after throwing bat at pitcher
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh hits 47th homer, closing in on Salvador Perez’s catcher record
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 18

Victor Robles
Mariners’ Victor Robles ejected from Triple-A game after throwing bat at pitcher
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh hits 47th homer, closing in on Salvador Perez’s catcher record
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 18

White Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 18

  
Published August 18, 2025 11:22 AM

It’s Monday, August 18 and the White Sox (44-80) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (56-68). Yoendrys Gómez is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Spencer Strider for Atlanta.

The Braves are on a heater! Atlanta has won five straight games and is 8-1 over the last nine contests as they enter a six-game home stand. On the other side, the White Sox have dropped four straight games and is 2-11 over the previous 13 contests.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Braves

  • Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:15PM EST
  • Site: Truist Park
  • City: Atlanta, GA
  • Network/Streaming: CHSN, FDSNSO

Odds for the White Sox at the Braves

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: White Sox (+174), Braves (-212)
  • Spread: Braves -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Braves

  • Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Yoendrys Gómez vs. Spencer Strider
    • White Sox: Yoendrys Gómez, (2-1, 2.70 ERA)
      Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts
    • Braves: Spencer Strider, (5-10, 4.69 ERA)
      Last outing: 18.00 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the White Sox and the Braves:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Braves

  • Atlanta is 5-0 in the last 5 games
  • Atlanta is 8-1 in the last 9 games
  • Chicago is 0-4 in the last 4 games
  • Chicago is 2-11 in the last 13 games
  • The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 games at home
  • The Over has cashed in the Braves’ last 5 games with Spencer Strider on the mound
  • The White Sox have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games

