White Sox at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

Its Tuesday, July 1 and the White Sox (28-56) are in Los Angeles to begin a series against the Dodgers (53-32).

Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine following a six-game road trip that saw them take five of six against the Rockies and the Royals. They finished June 21 games over .500 and comfortably atop the National League West.

The White Sox are out west following a six-game homestand. They lost two of three against the Diamondbacks and won two of three against the Giants. They concluded the homestand with a 5-2 win Sunday. Lenyn Sosa capped a four-run seventh inning with an RBI single that scored Kyle Teel for Chicago’s 28th win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the White Sox at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+261), Dodgers (-329)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

White Sox: Shane Smith (3-5, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 6/23 vs. Arizona - 2IP, 5ER, 4H, 2BB, 2Ks Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 at Colorado - 5IP, 0ER, 1H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 13 of their last 20 home games

The Under is 25-14-2 in the White Sox’s road games this season

The White Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.36 units

Freddie Freeman was 3-7 in 2 games against Kansas City this past weekend

was 3-7 in 2 games against Kansas City this past weekend Shohei Ohtani was 2-11 in 3 games this weekend against Kansas City

was 2-11 in 3 games this weekend against Kansas City Max Muncy is riding a 6-game hitting streak (10-24)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

