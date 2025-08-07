White Sox at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 7

Its Thursday, August 7 and the White Sox (42-72) are in Seattle looking to salvage at least the finale of their three-game series against the Mariners (62-53).

Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

Wednesday night saw the Mariners take out the Sox, 8-6. Josh Naylor and Julio Rodriguez each went yard early as Seattle raced out to a 7-1 lead after just two innings against Jonathan Cannon and the Sox. Chicago rallied but the Mariners held them off for the win that pulled them to within two games of Houston in the American League West.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Mariners

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, RSNW, MLBN

Odds for the White Sox at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+226), Mariners (-281)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Mariners

Pitching matchup for August 7, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Logan Gilbert

White Sox: Shane Smith (3-7, 4.25 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Angels - 4.15 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.45 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. Texas - 4.50 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Mariners

The Mariners have won 5 of their last 6 games at home against American League teams

The Mariners’ last 4 games against American League teams have gone over the Total

Logan Gilbert has struck out at least 7 batters in all but 3 starts this season

has struck out at least 7 batters in all but 3 starts this season Julio Rodriguez is 5-12 with 2 HRs over his last three games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the White Sox and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the White Sox and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

