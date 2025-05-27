White Sox at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the White Sox (17-37) are in Queens to take on the Mets (33-21).

Jonathan Cannon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Tylor Megill for New York.

The Mets rallied with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to knock off the White Sox 2-1 Monday night. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto drove in the runs for New York and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth to earn his second win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Mets

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SNY

Odds for the White Sox at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+220), Mets (-271)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Jonathan Cannon vs. Tylor Megill

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.76 ERA)

Last outing: 5/18 at Cubs - 5IP, 3ER, 4H, 0BB, 3Ks Mets: Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.56 ERA)

Last outing: 5/21 at Boston - 4.2IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 10Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Mets

The Mets have won 3 straight at home, while the Sox have lost 5 straight on the road

The Under has cashed in the Mets’ last 3 games

It has been 6 games since the White Sox last failed to cover the Run Line

Francisco Lindor is 2-16 over his last 4 games

is 2-16 over his last 4 games Juan Soto is 2-19 over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

