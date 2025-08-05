Yankees at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

It’s Tuesday, August 5 and the Yankees (60-53) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (59-55). Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

The storyline ahead of this game was not the epic loss for the Yankees to extend its losing streak to four games on Monday night, but the return of Aaron Judge.

Judge has not played since July 25 and was on the 10-day IL. New York has gone 4-6 in the 10 games without Judge and scored for or fewer runs in six of those 10 contests. After starting 8-1 in the second half of the season, Texas is 3-5 since.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Rangers

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: YES, RSN

Odds for the Yankees at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (+115), Rangers (-136)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Rangers

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Will Warren vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Yankees: Will Warren, (6-5, 4.64 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (9-3, 1.49 ERA)

Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Rangers

New York is 0-4 in the last 4 games

Texas is 3-5 in the past 8 games

The Rangers have won their last 5 games with Nathan Eovaldi as starting pitcher

The Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has an ERA of 1.49 and a WHIP of 0.76 when starting on the mound this season

The Rangers have covered in 8 straight games with Nathan Eovaldi starting

