Yankees at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 29

Its Friday, August 29 and the Yankees (74-60) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (48-86) in Game 2 of their weekend series.

Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Yoendrys Gómez for Chicago.

Last night New York punished Chicago pitchers for 12 hits - even Anthony Volpe picked up a couple base knocks - in a 10-4 win. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each went yard for the Yankees.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at White Sox

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: YES, CHSN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-222), White Sox (+182)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at White Sox

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Yoendrys Gómez

Yankees: Carlos Rodón (14-7, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing: August 24 vs. Boston - 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts White Sox: Yoendrys Gómez (3-1, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: August 24 vs. Minnesota - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at White Sox

The Under is 44-30-5 in Yankees’ games against American League teams this season

Aaron Judge is hitting .222 (16-72) in August

is hitting .222 (16-72) in August The Yankees have won 6 of their last 8 games against the White Sox

Cody Bellinger has hit in 4 straight games with multiple hits in each (10-14)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page fromNBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: