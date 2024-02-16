Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record

Caitlin Clark further cemented her name in the history books when she passed Kelsey Plum to move into first place on the NCAA women’s basketball Division I scoring list.

Clark entered Thursday’s game second on the all-time list with 3,520 points, just eight shy of the record. Plum scored 3,527 points in her college career at Washington - a record that has stood since 2017.

“I’m actually very grateful to pass that baton,” Plum said on February 2. “I’m very happy for her. … I remember, to be honest, [the record] was very much a low point in my life. It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record. I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that [Clark] is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there’s a lot to handle there. If anything, make sure that we show her love outside of her performance. She’ll break it. I’m excited for her.”

With a sold out crowd watching on at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Iowa superstar scored the record-breaking points just 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the first quarter. She scored her eighth point in signature fashion on a long 3-pointer on the left wing near the Mediacom Court logo.

Clark made her first three shots, including a layup and two 3-pointers, to collect Iowa’s first eight points of the game.

Clark now also sits in third place on the all-time NCAA list, for both men and women, behind Antoine Davis and Pete Maravich.

While Clark is now the leading scorer in NCAA women’s history, she is not the No. 1 scorer in women’s college basketball history. Several women outside of the NCAA have scored more career points, including Pearl Moore, Miriam Walker-Samuels, Deb Remmerde and Lynnette Woodard. Several of these accomplishments came before women’s college basketball was under NCAA auspices (when it was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women). Impressively, Moore and Woodard also hit their milestones before the introduction of the three-point line in 1986.

Clark is no stranger to setting records.

In November, Clark became Iowa’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Megan Gustafson (2,805 points tallied between 2015 and 2019). This season, Clark became the first Division I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career. In the Hawkeyes’ Jan. 31st game vs. Northwestern, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Big Ten history.

With about 38 seconds left to play in the first half vs. Nebraska on February 11th, Clark fired a pass to Kate Martin to record her 1,000th career assist. She is now only the sixth player in NCAA women’s basketball to reach that mark.

Clark’s achievements extended beyond the court though. The Des Moines, Iowa native is single-handedly helping to grow the game of women’s basketball.

Sold out crowds follow Clark and the Hawkeyes, even on the road. According to Vivid Seats, the top five most in-demand NCAA women’s game this year have featured Iowa. Schools that have hosted Iowa have seen an attendance increase of over 150% compared to other home games, per AP. Northwestern had its first sellout in school history when the Iowa came to play in a game at the end of January.

This phenomenon, dubbed the ‘Caitlin Clark effect’ has never been seen before in women’s college basketball as her impact on the game is unmatched.

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Women’s Basketball

1. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,528 (and counting)

2. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

4. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

5. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

6. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

7. Lorri Bauman (Drake) - 3,115

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Men’s and Women’s Basketball

1. Pete Maravich (LSU) - 3,667

2. Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) - 3,664

3. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,528 (and counting)

4. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

5. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

