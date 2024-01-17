 Skip navigation
How to watch Minnesota vs Indiana: Time, streaming information for women's college basketball game

  
Published January 17, 2024 10:15 AM
Plitzuweit entering Big Ten a homecoming
November 1, 2023 03:50 PM
Newly-minted Minnesota women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit discusses her Midwestern basketball origins, the priority she's putting on versatility with the Gophers and more.

It’s a stacked evening of college basketball tonight on Peacock with doubleheader of Big Ten women’s action. First at 7pm ET, Ohio State takes on Maryland. Then at 9pm ET, it’s the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.

At 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten, Indiana is ranked No. 16 in the nation and enters tonight’s matchup looking to rebound from a 84-57 loss to No. 2 Iowa their last time out. Meanwhile the Golden Gophers are on a two-game winning streak, with wins over Michigan and Nebraska.

Youth has led the way for Minnesota so far this season, with sopohomore Mara Braun leading the team in scoring — her 19.0 points per game average is also third in the Big Ten. Braun leads the nation in free-throw percentage (94.4%), and the team has also seen significant production from Braun’s fellow sophomore Mallory Heyer, who averaged 18.5 points per game across Minnesota’s last two wins, including a season-high 21 points against Michigan.

Before that blowout loss to Iowa, Indiana had been on a 13-game winning streak.

“We’re very disappointed,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said after the loss. “I wish we could have played so much better than we did tonight. We were just turning the ball over too much... We weren’t very good.”

At stake for Indiana tonight is a nine-game home winning streak, the second-longest active home winning streak in the Big Ten behind Maryland. Leading the way for the Hoosiers will likely be forward Mackenzie Holmes, whose 19.5 points per game is second in the conference (behind only Caitlin Clark).

See below for all the information on how to watch this matchup, including start time and streaming details.

How to watch Minnesota vs Indiana college basketball

  • Date: Tonight, Wednesday January 17th
  • Time: 9pm ET
  • Location: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Other CBB on Peacock Tonight: Doubleheader kicks off with Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins at 7pm ET (coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Ohio St @ MarylandWednesday1/17/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ IndianaWednesday1/17/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ Ohio StateSunday1/21/202412:00 PM
Indiana @ PurdueSunday1/21/20242:00 PM
Ohio St @ IllinoisThursday1/25/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ MarylandWednesday1/31/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ NorthwesternWednesday1/31/20248:00 PM
Michigan St @ IndianaThursday2/8/20247:00 PM
Ohio St @ MinnesotaThursday2/8/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ Michigan StSunday2/11/20244:00 PM
Nebraska @ Ohio StWednesday2/14/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ WisconsinWednesday2/14/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ IowaThursday2/15/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ IndianaThursday2/22/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ Ohio StWednesday2/28/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ MinnesotaWednesday2/28/20249:00 PM
Maryland @ IndianaSunday3/3/20244:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20249:00 PM