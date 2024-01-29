 Skip navigation
Minnesota star Mara Braun sidelined indefinitely with foot injury that needs surgery

  
Published January 29, 2024 02:03 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury that requires surgery for the team’s leading scorer and preseason All-Big Ten selection.

Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the news the day after Braun was hurt in a 73-68 loss at Illinois. The sophomore standout is averaging 17.8 points per game, fourth-best in the conference. She’s also sixth in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and ninth in 3-point shooting (37%).

“The development of Mara’s game on both ends of the court this season has been such a joy to watch, and while we know that this setback is incredibly frustrating, we also know that she will continue to be a great teammate and leader in our program,” Plitzuweit said.

The Gophers (14-6, 4-5) next host Penn State.