Boise State, UNLV favored in Mountain West, which has Pac-12’s Oregon St, Washington St on schedule

For all that has changed in college athletics, Boise State being favored in the Mountain West remains a remarkable constant.

The Broncos were picked for the 17th consecutive year to win a conference or division title, including all 14 years they have been in the Mountain West.

Boise State’s Spencer Danielson, like most coaches, didn’t want to put much stock into the media prediction, and he has history as his best argument. As then-interim coach, Danielson led the Broncos to the Mountain West championship last season, but that was the program’s first conference title since 2019.

“There’s a lot of great excitement and buzz and our players deserve that, but we’ve got to continue to earn it every single day,” Danielson said.

UNLV is expected to be Boise State’s biggest challenger. The Rebels are coming off their first bowl trip in a decade, which led to Barry Odom being named conference coach of the year in his first season.

He takes a different approach from Danielson when it comes to preseason polls. He said his goal is to be at the top of any such conference list, be it the preseason poll or recruiting rankings.

“It’s great for our program and some validation on the things that we’re doing,” Odom said. “But when you look at preseason polls, last year we were ninth. I’m so glad that we got to play the games because we were able to earn what we got. This year, I’m going to use being preseason No. 2 as great motivation for our team.”

QB positions up for grabs

Boise State and UNLV have one notable thing in common — both have quarterback competitions.

At Boise State, the position is between two sophomores, Maddux Madsen and Southern California transfer Malachi Nelson.

Madsen is trying to make up for lost time after missing spring practices with a knee injury. Nelson was the nation’s top 2023 recruit, but sat behind future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Caleb Williams at USC.

“Everything going’s to be graded,” Danielson said. “Everything’s going to be analyzed. It’s going to be very black and white, and whatever quarterback gives us the best opportunity to win games will be the starter.”

Three quarterbacks, including two transfers, are vying for the job at UNLV. Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka and Hajj-Malik Williams from Campbell were brought in to compete for the spot. Cameron Friel, the 2021 Mountain West freshman of the year, also is in the mix.

White returns to Rebels

Senior wide receiver Ricky White, who began his college career at Michigan State, had the chance to transfer back to a power conference after a breakout season. He decided to return to UNLV to try to help the Rebels build on last year’s success.

“I’m very excited,” White said. “We have a special team, a special coaching staff behind us. We’re going to do big things this year.”

White had a school-record 1,483 yards in receiving last season and tied the program record with 88 catches.

“I’m sure excited about Ricky White,” Odom said. “At the end of the year with he and his family, he decided to stay. He was so mature on his approach with his family on the things that he wanted to accomplish he knows he can get done here. He’s going to have another monster season.”

Late change at Fresno State

Health concerns forced Jeff Tedford, who went 44-22 and won two Mountain West titles in his five seasons at Fresno State, to again walk away from his alma mater. Tim Skipper, the linebackers and assistant head coach, is the interim coach.

A heart issue caused Tedford to leave the Bulldogs after the 2019 season, but he returned three years later. He also did not coach in last season’s New Mexico Bowl. Tedford’s career record is 127-79, which includes winning a school-record 82 games at California from 2002-12.

“Coach has got to take care of his health,” Skipper said. “He’ll come around when he can. Always a phone call away, but health is always first. He’s got to take care of that. Whatever he can do, he’ll do.”

The Bulldogs were picked third in the Mountain West.

Playing the Pac-2

Oregon State and Washington State, the two remaining members of the Pac-12, will each play eight games against Mountain West schools that won’t count in the league standings.

Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said the Mountain West is in discussions about continuing that relationship next year and said she would like to have the matter decided before this season begins.

Time, of course, is getting tight.

“I think they’ve really added up a pump to our football strength of schedule,” Nevarez said.