Connor Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

In addition to my NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and Big 10 Top 10, here is a look at my initial Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will continue to expand and evolve throughout the college football season.

2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Rank Player Pos School 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 2 Caleb Williams QB USC 3 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 4 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 5 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 6 Drake Maye QB North Carolina 7 Jer’Zahn Newton DL Illinois 8 Kalen King CB Penn State 9 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 10 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 11 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 12 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 14 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan 15 Malik Nabers WR LSU 16 Barrett Carter LB Clemson 17 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 18 Leonard Taylor DL Miami 19 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 20 Michael Penix QB Washington 21 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 22 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Texas 23 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 24 Patrick Paul OT Houston 25 Tyler Nubin SAF Minnesota 26 Kamren Kinchens SAF Miami 27 Xavier Worthy WR Texas 28 Junior Colson LB Michigan 29 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State 30 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 31 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 32 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State 33 JC Latham OT Alabama 34 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State 35 Troy Fautanu OL Washington 36 Nazir Stackhouse DL Georgia 37 Trey Benson RB Florida State 38 J.T. Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State 39 Zak Zinter OG Michigan 40 Riley Leonard QB Duke 41 Rod Moore SAF Michigan 42 Amarius Mims OT Georgia 43 Donovan Edwards RB Michigan 44 Rome Odunze WR Washington 45 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest 46 Kingsley Saumataia OT BYU 47 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 48 Josh Newton CB TCU 49 Luke Lachey TE Iowa 50 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson

