Connor Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry run through the best 10 draft-eligible players in the Big Ten, including what makes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. special as well as the talent of his teammate Emeka Egbuka.
In addition to my NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and Big 10 Top 10, here is a look at my initial Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will continue to expand and evolve throughout the college football season.
2024 NFL Draft Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|School
|1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|2
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|3
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|4
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|5
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|6
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|7
|Jer’Zahn Newton
|DL
|Illinois
|8
|Kalen King
|CB
|Penn State
|9
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|10
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|11
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|12
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|Iowa
|13
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|14
|Kris Jenkins
|DL
|Michigan
|15
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|16
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|Clemson
|17
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|18
|Leonard Taylor
|DL
|Miami
|19
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|20
|Michael Penix
|QB
|Washington
|21
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|22
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|23
|Jordan Morgan
|OT
|Arizona
|24
|Patrick Paul
|OT
|Houston
|25
|Tyler Nubin
|SAF
|Minnesota
|26
|Kamren Kinchens
|SAF
|Miami
|27
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|28
|Junior Colson
|LB
|Michigan
|29
|Cooper Beebe
|OG
|Kansas State
|30
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|31
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|32
|T.J. Tampa
|CB
|Iowa State
|33
|JC Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|34
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|35
|Troy Fautanu
|OL
|Washington
|36
|Nazir Stackhouse
|DL
|Georgia
|37
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Florida State
|38
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|39
|Zak Zinter
|OG
|Michigan
|40
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|Duke
|41
|Rod Moore
|SAF
|Michigan
|42
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|43
|Donovan Edwards
|RB
|Michigan
|44
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|45
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|Wake Forest
|46
|Kingsley Saumataia
|OT
|BYU
|47
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
|48
|Josh Newton
|CB
|TCU
|49
|Luke Lachey
|TE
|Iowa
|50
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11A ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.