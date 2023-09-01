 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nascar_motormouths_darlingtonpreview_230831.jpg
Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
The Walker Cup - Previews
Walker Cup: Saturday foursomes, singles pairings
NCAA Football: ACC Media Days
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_simms_mahomesintv_230901.jpg
Mahomes’ chase for seven starts with daily grind
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nascar_motormouths_darlingtonpreview_230831.jpg
Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
The Walker Cup - Previews
Walker Cup: Saturday foursomes, singles pairings
NCAA Football: ACC Media Days
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_simms_mahomesintv_230901.jpg
Mahomes’ chase for seven starts with daily grind
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Connor Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

  • By
  • Connor Rogers,
  • By
  • Connor Rogers
  
Published September 1, 2023 12:53 PM
Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
August 30, 2023 04:28 PM
Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry run through the best 10 draft-eligible players in the Big Ten, including what makes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. special as well as the talent of his teammate Emeka Egbuka.

In addition to my NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and Big 10 Top 10, here is a look at my initial Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will continue to expand and evolve throughout the college football season.

2024 NFL Draft Big Board

RankPlayerPosSchool
1Marvin Harrison Jr.WROhio State
2Caleb WilliamsQBUSC
3Brock BowersTEGeorgia
4Jared VerseEDGEFlorida State
5Olu FashanuOTPenn State
6Drake MayeQBNorth Carolina
7Jer’Zahn NewtonDLIllinois
8Kalen KingCBPenn State
9Joe AltOTNotre Dame
10Chop RobinsonEDGEPenn State
11Emeka EgbukaWROhio State
12Cooper DeJeanCBIowa
13Laiatu LatuEDGEUCLA
14Kris JenkinsDLMichigan
15Malik NabersWRLSU
16Barrett CarterLBClemson
17Kool-Aid McKinstryCBAlabama
18Leonard TaylorDLMiami
19Dallas TurnerEDGEAlabama
20Michael PenixQBWashington
21Nate WigginsCBClemson
22Ja’Tavion SandersTETexas
23Jordan MorganOTArizona
24Patrick PaulOTHouston
25Tyler NubinSAFMinnesota
26Kamren KinchensSAFMiami
27Xavier WorthyWRTexas
28Junior ColsonLBMichigan
29Cooper BeebeOGKansas State
30Bralen TriceEDGEWashington
31Jack SawyerEDGEOhio State
32T.J. TampaCBIowa State
33JC LathamOTAlabama
34TreVeyon HendersonRBOhio State
35Troy FautanuOLWashington
36Nazir StackhouseDLGeorgia
37Trey BensonRBFlorida State
38J.T. TuimoloauEDGEOhio State
39Zak ZinterOGMichigan
40Riley LeonardQBDuke
41Rod MooreSAFMichigan
42Amarius MimsOTGeorgia
43Donovan EdwardsRBMichigan
44Rome OdunzeWRWashington
45Caelen CarsonCBWake Forest
46Kingsley SaumataiaOTBYU
47Troy FranklinWROregon
48Josh NewtonCBTCU
49Luke LacheyTEIowa
50Jeremiah Trotter Jr.LBClemson

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11A ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.