Howard vs. Rutgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29

Head Coach Greg Schiano is expecting his team to take a step forward and a move north in the Big Ten standings this season. The Scarlet Knights’ season opener against the Howard Bison should do nothing to dampen those expectations.

Rutgers and Howard have met five times in their respective histories with Rutgers winning each of the five in dominating fashion. The Scarlet Knights have outscored the Bison 215-43 in the five. Their most recent meeting was on September 10, 2016. The Scarlet Knights rolled to a 52-14 victory.

The Bison were 6-6 last season with two of the losses coming against FBS opponents Eastern Michigan and Northwestern (covered in each of the two) while Rutgers finished 7-6.

Game details & how to watch Bison vs. Scarlet Knights live Thursday

● Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

● Time: 6PM EST

● Site: Shi Stadium

● City: Piscataway, NJ

● TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game odds for Howard vs. Rutgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday midday courtesy of BetMGM:

● Money Line : Not Available

● Spread : Scarlet Knights -36.5

● Total : 49.5

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the UNDER on the Howard Bison Team Total

“I’m going with an UNDER here. You know I love my Big Ten defenses. The Scarlet Knights allowed 30 total points in their first three games last year. Against lowly competition like Wagner, they allowed just three points. Howard is in a similar situation to Wagner as they line up against Greg Schiano’s squad on Thursday. I’m going UNDER the team total on Howard, no matter what it is because I don’t think they score a touchdown at Rutgers.”

You can find Rutgers to shut out Howard at +300 or Howard to score less than 7.5 points at -200 pending the book.

Recent betting stats for the Big TEN per John Ewing of BetMGM

Big Ten

● Favorites: Ohio State +150

● Highest Ticket%: Penn State 33.7%

● Highest Handle%: Ohio State 55.4%

● Biggest Liability: Ohio State

Names to Know for Howard vs. Rutgers

○ Bison: Jarrett Hunter – Grad Student who tallied 883 total yards (626yds. rushing and 257yds. receiving) last season for the Bison will be the key to the attack for Howard.

○ Scarlet Knights: Athan Kaliakmanis – transfer from Minnesota steps into an offense that was inefficient on its best days in 2023. He threw for 2,784yds and 17 TDs but also 13 INTs over 2 seasons with the Golden Gophers.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bison vs. Scarlet Knights on August 29, 2024

● This spread is more points than Rutgers scored in any game last season except one.

● Rutgers averaged only 11.5pts in their final 4 games last season

● Howard covered the spread in both games against FBS schools last season (Eastern Michigan and Northwestern)

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Howard vs. Rutgers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Bison vs. Scarlet Knights game:

- Moneyline : There is not an opportunity to bet this game on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Howard taking the 35.5 points

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 50.5 points

