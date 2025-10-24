 Skip navigation
Oklahoma State approves new contract for AD Chad Weiberg amid coaching search

  
Published October 24, 2025 06:50 PM

WARNER, Okla. — Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg is getting a new contract while searching for the school’s next football coach.

Oklahoma State and the A&M Board of Regents announced the four-year deal Friday, saying it ensures continuity in leadership for the school amid the evolving landscape of college sports.

Weiberg previously agreed to the deal that run through 2029 and keeps his previous salary of $750,000 a year. It also includes potential incentives tied to the athletic department’s financial goals and team performance.

Weiberg had been working without a contract since the end of June.

“Chad is providing strong, steady leadership during one of the most transformative periods in college athletics history,” OSU President Jim Hess said in a statement. “He has the ability to navigate complex challenges and keep our student-athletes and programs at the forefront.”

Weiberg was hired as OSU’s athletic director in 2021 and is the school’s first to serve on the NCAA Division I basketball committee. He fired football coach Mike Gundy last month, parting with him early in his 21st season in Stillwater.

“Oklahoma State is a special place, and our coaches and staff are committed to ensuring our student-athletes have every resource and opportunity to compete at the highest level,” Weiberg said. “The future is bright for Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics.”