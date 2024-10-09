Texas-Oklahoma rivalry a test for QBs Ewers, Hawkins amid the tension and noise in the Cotton Bowl

Few regular season matchups put as much pressure on a quarterback as the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry.

The emotions of a century-old border clash, the pregame crowds at the State Fair of Texas and the four hours of constant crowd noise inside the Cotton Bowl — not to mention playing the game itself — are conditions that will test any quarterback.

Top-ranked Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1) head into that swirling environment with vastly different experience, skill sets and question marks around the most important position on the field.

Oklahoma will start Michael Hawkins Jr., who will have to deal with the emotions as the first true freshman starting quarterback for the Sooners in the history of a rivalry that dates back to 1900.

“I’ve got faith,” in Hawkins, Sooners coach Brent Venables said.

Texas will likely start Quinn Ewers, who has missed the last two and a half games with an abdomen strain. Ewers has missed time in each of the last three seasons, and the latest injury came on a non-contact pass play when he strained a muscle.

Both teams had last week off, giving them extra time to get both quarterbacks ready.

“If anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably (Ewers),” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

The newcomer

Hawkins replaced Jackson Arnold late in the first half of Oklahoma’s loss to Tennessee and provided enough of a spark to earn the starting job the following week at Auburn. His debut as a starter was a success — the Sooners rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a win over the Tigers and claim the program’s first Southeastern Conference road win.

Hawkins’ biggest play was a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that conjured memories of Kyler Murray with its burst of speed. And it got Texas’ attention.

“His first touchdown was a pass where he tucked it and took off and ran,” Sarkisian said. “When he pulls it, it’s not to get four or five or six yards. He went for 50.”

Oklahoma quarterbacks have won four Heisman Trophies since 2003. As a freshman, Hawkins has a chance to get on the radar for that kind of honor down the road.

For now, Hawkins has to stay in the moment and take it one game at a time before that can happen.

“Play the calls. Don’t overcomplicate things and don’t try to win the game in the first quarter,” Venables said. “But he’s a playmaker, so you don’t want to handcuff him either. But don’t let the emotions hijack what it takes to execute — the precision, the timing, the patience, the progression — all of those things that a quarterback has to have.”

The veteran

On the experience chart, Texas has the clear advantage.

Ewers is a third-year starter and has held up well in the Cotton Bowl pressure cooker in his two previous appearances in this rivalry.

He led Texas to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff last season. He also rallied Texas to a lead over the Sooners in the final two minutes last season before Oklahoma scored the winning touchdown with 15 seconds left.

Ewers has arguably played his best in Texas’ biggest games, including a 49-0 romp over Oklahoma in 2022, a win at Alabama in 2023 and a victory at Michigan this year.

Ewers opted not to turn pro after last season and was among the early contenders for the Heisman after the Longhorns’ big win at Michigan.

But he has proven to be fragile. Shoulder and sternum injuries knocked Ewers out of part or all of four games in 2022, and three more last season. He has not played since the first half against UTSA on Sept. 14.

Ewers returning against Oklahoma is similar to 2022 when he missed the three games before the Oklahoma matchup, then blitzed the Sooners with four touchdown passes.

Ewers has not met with the media since his injury against UTSA, but if he goes down again, Texas has a big-time backup.

Second-year freshman Arch Manning has started the last two games. He has passed for nine touchdowns and run for three more this season. His second career start was Texas’ first win in the SEC.

Manning is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli. Even if he doesn’t have deep roots in the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry, he’ll certainly have help to succeed in a big moment.

“I have no hesitation of Arch going into the game” if needed, Sarkisian said. “We’re fortunate to have two quality players at the quarterback position that we have confidence in, and their teammates have confidence in them.”