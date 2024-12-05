Five-star CB Na’eem Offord flips commitment from Ohio State to Oregon

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Na’eem Offord has been one of the most polarizing recruits of this 2025 cycle.

After a three-team battle over the five-star cornerback that has only amplified as the Early Signing Period drew closer, Offord has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon. The No. 20 overall player in the Rivals250 inked with the Ducks during Wednesday’s National Signing Day at Birmingham (Ala.) AW Parker High School.

“Oregon -- they have been recruiting me since they offered me,” Offord told Rivals of the push from Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ staff deep into his senior season. “They’ve been recruiting me since they offered me. I’m not taking anything for granted, just being blessed.”