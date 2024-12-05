 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Christian v TCU
No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at North Carolina
No. 10 Alabama beats No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Connecticut
McNeeley scores 17 points as No. 25 UConn rallies to a 76-72 win over No. 15 Baylor

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Christian v TCU
No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at North Carolina
No. 10 Alabama beats No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Connecticut
McNeeley scores 17 points as No. 25 UConn rallies to a 76-72 win over No. 15 Baylor

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Five-star CB Na’eem Offord flips commitment from Ohio State to Oregon

  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published December 4, 2024 09:56 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Na’eem Offord has been one of the most polarizing recruits of this 2025 cycle.

After a three-team battle over the five-star cornerback that has only amplified as the Early Signing Period drew closer, Offord has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon. The No. 20 overall player in the Rivals250 inked with the Ducks during Wednesday’s National Signing Day at Birmingham (Ala.) AW Parker High School.

“Oregon -- they have been recruiting me since they offered me,” Offord told Rivals of the push from Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ staff deep into his senior season. “They’ve been recruiting me since they offered me. I’m not taking anything for granted, just being blessed.”


Oregon hosted the five-star cornerback on several occasions, including this summer and a return for the Ducks’ colossal early-season win over those Buckeyes out in Eugene.

Offord has continued to explore both Oregon and Auburn to the fullest extent despite making a January pledge out of state to the Buckeyes.

“They’re making it difficult for me,” Offord said of the Ducks.

“I’m a top-10 guy and they want me,” he continued. “These are gonna be very good games, so who wouldn’t want to just watch the game and enjoy the process while I’m still in high school? You only get one shot at this.”