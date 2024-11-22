Five-star QB Bryce Underwood flips from LSU to Michigan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women’s Soccer League team
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day: How does it work, location, prize, past winners
qrdrxvibwvot3cqdpuhv.webp
Three Predictions: Justus Terry, Oregon flips a QB, more QB dominoes
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_241122.jpg
Quinn previews Indiana-Ohio State, Army-Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women’s Soccer League team
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day: How does it work, location, prize, past winners
qrdrxvibwvot3cqdpuhv.webp
Three Predictions: Justus Terry, Oregon flips a QB, more QB dominoes
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_241122.jpg
Quinn previews Indiana-Ohio State, Army-Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Five-star QB Bryce Underwood flips from LSU to Michigan

  • By
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director,
  • By
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
  
Published November 22, 2024 04:32 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Underwood2.jpg

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest flip of the entire 2025 class happened Thursday as five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood changed his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
The stakes of this pledge cannot be understated - for both programs.


RELATED: Colorado wins big with pledge from five-star QB Julian Lewis

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker


LSU had the Belleville, Mich., standout who’s ranked second overall in the 2025 class committed since January and it looked like the Tigers might be able to hold off a late pursuit by the Wolverines especially after he recently visited Baton Rouge but that was not the case.

Michigan desperately needed a quarterback in this class since the Wolverines have had so many offensive issues this season.

Four-star Carter Smith decommitted from the Wolverines in recent weeks - as the Underwood recruitment heated up even more - and now Wisconsin is the favorite in his recruitment.

The five-star who could still fight for the No. 1 overall spot in the class - he is behind only Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair - has the ability to step in right away and become Michigan’s starter next season.

Throughout his recruitment, Underwood was lukewarm on the Wolverines.

Ohio State was a school he had communicated with a bunch but the Buckeyes took a pledge from in-state five-star St. Clair and that led the Belleville standout to make his commitment to LSU.

His relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remained strong throughout his recruitment but over the last few days things started to tip in Michigan’s favor.

The feeling was that the people around Underwood started getting on board with the Michigan pitch first and then the five-star quarterback decided it was the best move for him as well.

There was a chance Underwood would visit Michigan this weekend for its game against Northwestern and make the flip at The Big House but it came out Thursday that the big move was happening.

Underwood’s news comes out just hours after five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who had been committed to USC for more than a year, committed to Colorado earlier on Thursday. Days ago, four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet flipped from Texas A&M to the Trojans.

The quarterback dominoes might not nearly be over. The Aggies are still in search of a quarterback this recruiting cycle and so, too, is LSU after Underwood’s decision.

Maybe Michigan coach Sherrone Moore knew more than he was letting on recently. When asked at a recruiting news conference about Michigan’s quarterback recruiting situation, the Michigan coach let out a small grin and said:

“We’ll be fine.”

Michigan is more than fine after getting Underwood to flip.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.