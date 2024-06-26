Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux commits to USC



The Peach State pipeline to Hollywood added another blue-chipper on Wednesday.

Rivals250 cornerback Shamar Arnoux declared for the Trojans at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, selecting the Trojans over finalists Florida State and Auburn.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Carrollton (Ga.) High School joins teammate and No. 1 overall player in the Rivals250 Julian Lewis in the Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class.

“The relationships were genuine,” Arnoux told Rivals of his pledge to USC. “Doug Belk offered me my sophomore year at Houston, and it’s only been up from there.”