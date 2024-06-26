Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux commits to USC

The Peach State pipeline to Hollywood added another blue-chipper on Wednesday.
Rivals250 cornerback Shamar Arnoux declared for the Trojans at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, selecting the Trojans over finalists Florida State and Auburn.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Carrollton (Ga.) High School joins teammate and No. 1 overall player in the Rivals250 Julian Lewis in the Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class.
“The relationships were genuine,” Arnoux told Rivals of his pledge to USC. “Doug Belk offered me my sophomore year at Houston, and it’s only been up from there.”
“They were genuine,” he added. “I loved the vibe. They run an NFL defense, so after my three years, God willing, I’ll go right from an NFL defense to the league doing something I’ve been doing for three years.”
Belk and Taylor Mays both made their presence felt in Arnoux’s recruitment.
“The different voices in the DB room, with Taylor Mays ... it can’t get any better than that,” Arnoux said.
.@ShamarArnoux FaceTiming with @uscfb coach @LincolnRiley after committing to USC at #FiveStar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3iZy4Dami5
— Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2024
Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux announces his commitment to #USC #FightOn at the Rivals Five-Star. pic.twitter.com/zrQvV75KJy
— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 26, 2024
🚨BREAKING: SHAMAR ARNOUX HAS COMMITTED TO USC🚨 #FiveStar pic.twitter.com/r2ea80W0gz
— Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2024
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.