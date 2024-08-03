Penn State gets first 2027 commitment in RB Kemon Spell

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Penn State is on the board for the 2027 class, as running back Kemon Spell announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Spell, out of Mckeesport High School in Pennsylvania, becomes just the sixth known prospect in the 2027 class to commit to a program. However, he knew where he wanted to go and did not feel he needed to wait any longer to make his decision.

“The environment and love from the whole staff,” Spell said when asked why he chose to commit to Penn State. “What made me commit this early was the love and coaches and how they treated me.”

Spell is currently listed as a safety by Rivals, but plans to play running back at the college level. His preference is to play on the offensive side of the ball and the Nittany Lions are giving him that opportunity in the future.