Ranking the five best offensive players available in the transfer portal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/q4womj1uqlua1tpl7ig5
Hitting the Portal: First-year coaches relying on key transfers
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Rankings Roundtable: Takeaways from 2025, 2026 rankings update
  • Rob Casssidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Casssidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson, Rivals.com
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/pqqyjfedutwg8tvyqmp2
Ranking the five biggest TE transfers of the offseason
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
nbc_roto_rbksdraft_240624.jpg
Potential moves at the NBA Draft
nbc_roto_rbksderrickwhite_240624.jpg
Fantasy options on the Celtics bench in 2024-2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/q4womj1uqlua1tpl7ig5
Hitting the Portal: First-year coaches relying on key transfers
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Rankings Roundtable: Takeaways from 2025, 2026 rankings update
  • Rob Casssidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Casssidy, Jason Jordan, Houston Wilson, Rivals.com
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/pqqyjfedutwg8tvyqmp2
Ranking the five biggest TE transfers of the offseason
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
nbc_roto_rbksdraft_240624.jpg
Potential moves at the NBA Draft
nbc_roto_rbksderrickwhite_240624.jpg
Fantasy options on the Celtics bench in 2024-2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ranking the five best offensive players available in the transfer portal

  • By
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director,
  • By
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
  
Published June 24, 2024 06:20 PM
Rivals Article Logo
texasam.png

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports


Even though the transfer portal has officially been closed since the start of May, there are still some players available. Here is a look at the top five on offense looking for a new home.


1. OL BRYCE FOSTER


A five-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Katy (Texas) Taylor, Foster looked on his way to a great career with the Aggies following a fruitful freshman season but then injuries detracted his progress the last two seasons and he has not backed up his lofty rankings.

Texas A&M brought in a transfer at his position and then there were reports Foster was actually cut from the Aggies as he looks for his new home. The powerful interior offensive lineman visited USC recently but has yet to find a new home.

*****

2. WR ZAKHARI FRANKLIN


A two-star receiver out of Cedar Hill, Texas, in the 2019 class, Franklin played for four seasons at UTSA and holds numerous program records as he totaled 262 catches for 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns.

After posting huge numbers in his final season at UTSA, Franklin transferred to Ole Miss where he was expected to have a big season on the SEC stage but it never came together for him there so he hit the portal again for one last run before a shot in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Franklin visited Washington as others are also involved in his recruitment.

*****

3. OL LANDEN HATCHETT


Following coach Kalen DeBoer’s move from Washington to Alabama after coach Nick Saban’s surprising retirement, a bunch of top Washington players hit the portal including Geirean Hatchett and his younger brother, Landen.

Geirean has since transferred to Oklahoma and the expectation was that his brother would follow him to Norman. That might still be the case – possibly after this season – as Hatchett is rehabbing from a knee injury and isn’t in a rush yet to make a decision.

*****

4. OL GRANT BINGHAM


The top-ranked player in the 2022 state rankings out of Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central, the four-star offensive lineman was a four-star pickup for Kentucky but he never played for the Wildcats. He redshirted his first year and then missed the entire 2023 season because of injury.

There was some chatter that he could end up at Marshall or one of the directional programs in Kentucky but Bingham has yet to find a home.

*****

5. WR RAYMOND COTTRELL


What a wild ride for the former four-star receiver. Cottrell was committed to Florida and then Georgia in high school before flipping to Texas A&M. The Milton, Fla., standout spent one season in College Station and played in only three games so he could keep his redshirt available and then Cottrell transferred to Kentucky this offseason.

He spent the spring there but it didn’t work out in Lexington and now the former four-star is back on the market looking for another home with four years of eligibility left.

This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.