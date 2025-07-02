Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the defensive backs
INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top defensive backs from the event.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, the Georgia commitment has the length to play anywhere in the defensive backfield. He’s got loose enough hips to play some corner but the projection should be safety here where he can roam and make plays.
Calicut is an impressive player that will fit right into Kirby Smart’s defense in Athens.
One of the biggest revelations of camp was O’Brien’s ability to play wide receiver. But he was pretty impressive on defense as well. The Notre Dame verbal out of Philadelphia was excellent in coverage at cornerback and safety. He has outstanding length and showed coverage skills, range and instincts in the secondary.
His career at Notre Dame will be fascinating to watch.
Wyatt was another defender that showed a wide variety of skills during the Rivals Five-Star. He could be a safety in college or a linebacker. Some programs even like him to become an edge rusher. His frame is only going to get more impressive after he enters a college weight program.
Wyman got his hands on the ball more than everyone else and consistently forced quarterbacks into bad throws. The Miami commit isn’t the biggest defensive back but he has all the traits college and NFL scouts want – elite movement skills, long arms, excellent football instincts and good ball skills.
He’s got all the tools necessary to be a major impact player for the Hurricanes and become their next great defensive back.