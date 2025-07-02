Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the defensive backs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 London Series Trafalgar Square Takeover
Women’s Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_miamidolphinsdiscussion_250702.jpg
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 London Series Trafalgar Square Takeover
Women’s Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_miamidolphinsdiscussion_250702.jpg
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the defensive backs

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published July 2, 2025 12:20 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
July 1, 2025 12:59 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the future of college sports with the dawn of the revenue-sharing era, examining how rules will be enforced as questions swirl.
Chace Calicut

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top defensive backs from the event.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, the Georgia commitment has the length to play anywhere in the defensive backfield. He’s got loose enough hips to play some corner but the projection should be safety here where he can roam and make plays.

Calicut is an impressive player that will fit right into Kirby Smart’s defense in Athens.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

One of the biggest revelations of camp was O’Brien’s ability to play wide receiver. But he was pretty impressive on defense as well. The Notre Dame verbal out of Philadelphia was excellent in coverage at cornerback and safety. He has outstanding length and showed coverage skills, range and instincts in the secondary.

His career at Notre Dame will be fascinating to watch.

Wyatt was another defender that showed a wide variety of skills during the Rivals Five-Star. He could be a safety in college or a linebacker. Some programs even like him to become an edge rusher. His frame is only going to get more impressive after he enters a college weight program.

Wyman got his hands on the ball more than everyone else and consistently forced quarterbacks into bad throws. The Miami commit isn’t the biggest defensive back but he has all the traits college and NFL scouts want – elite movement skills, long arms, excellent football instincts and good ball skills.

He’s got all the tools necessary to be a major impact player for the Hurricanes and become their next great defensive back.