Rivals Five-Star: DL analysis



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to continue the position breakdowns and give thoughts on many of the players who competed at the summer’s biggest event. We break down the top 10 defensive linemen.

1. DEUCE GERALDS

Deuce Geralds



The Defensive Line MVP of the Rivals Five-Star, Geralds won reps from every spot across the front and did not lose a rep during the event. A top-30 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 , Geralds has outstanding quickness off the ball and plays downhill. His blend of quickness and power is uncanny. Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Ohio State are a few of the headliners involved in Geralds’ recruitment early on.

*****

2. JAHKEEM STEWART



Stewart was right in the thick of the conversation for the Defensive Line MVP award in Jacksonville. The native of Reserve, La., Stewart won reps from every spot across the defensive line and did so emphatically. College coaches around the country view Stewart as a prospect with generational upside, exceptional size and athletic traits. Stewart can often rely on his innate power to win one-on-ones, and open up an arsenal of different techniques and pass-rush moves successfully in this setting. LSU, USC, Ohio State and Oregon are in the mix for the five-star.

*****

3. JARQUEZ CARTER

Jarquez Carter



Carter was not only a top performer from one-on-ones but he also captured first-place in the bench-press contest. Carter’s power in the weight room was glaring in the one-on-one portion of camp. The four-star is strong and also equipped with great hands and a fast motor. He also excelled with a number of second and third efforts as an interior DL prospect. Ohio State, Miami and Florida are among the programs in the mix for Carter.

*****

4. LONDON MERRITT

London Merritt



Merritt played at a different clip in Jacksonville. The Ohio State commit worked off the edge and played downhill with purpose. Merritt is a twitchy mover with an explosive first step and a strong finisher through the whistle. He pushed opposing tackles back consistently and has the makings of a havoc-causer at a premium position.

*****

5. MALIK AUTRY

Malik Autry



Autry occupies blockers and fills gaps routinely for Opelika (Ala.) High, and he unleashed his pass-rush prowess at the Rivals Five-Star. The Auburn commit is immensely powerful and added a few other tools and moves to generate pressure and bulldoze opposing linemen from the middle. Autry has a rare combination of size, power and motor. Ohio State is working to change the longtime Auburn commit’s mind.

*****

6. LANDON RINK

Landon Rink



Rink was one of the most productive defensive linemen in the state of Texas as a junior and has been superb this offseason, including a strong showing at the Rivals Five-Star. The Texas A&M commit is position-versatile and dynamic off the line at both ends and especially inside. Rink is quick off the ball and bouncy. His power and play strength from the edge and his quickness inside caused fits for opposing linemen. Rink is also a high football IQ player equipped with several moves to keep linemen guessing.

*****

7. JAKE KREUL

Jake Kreul



Kreul turned heads at the Rivals Five-Star with his explosiveness firing off the ball from the edge. The four-star prospect plays strong and still has a frame to continue to grow in that area. Working off the edge, Kreul packs speed, balance and good length to give slower tackles issues as he bends around the edge.

*****

8. ZION GRADY

Zion Grady



Grady has all of the tools to be a dynamic three-down defensive lineman at the next level. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the new Ohio State commit wins with both speed and power. He has enormous power, fires off the line and is geared with an elite motor to wreak havoc around the edge and also work inside. Given the skill set, Grady has a chance to play multiple spots up front for the Buckeyes.

*****

9. JAYLEN WILLIAMS

Jaylen Williams



Williams had one of the most explosive first steps of any edge-rusher on hand at the Rivals Five-Star. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Williams certainly passes the eye test and provides a physically gifted presence at a premium position.

*****

10. ASHER GHIOTO

Asher Ghioto



A 2028 prospect from nearby Bolles High School in Jacksonville, Ghioto was a force working off the edge. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, he already has the frame of prospects in classes above him with four more years to continue to tack on weight. We’ll be tuned in for Ghioto’s freshman season.

