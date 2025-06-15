Rivals Five-Star: Key QB storylines to follow heading into Indianapolis

Keisean Henderson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



The Rivals Five-Star is being held June 23-24 at the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. Here are five quarterback storylines we’re following heading into one of the biggest events of the summer:

SHOULD HENDERSON BE RANKED EVEN HIGHER?



There are five five-star quarterbacks in the 2026 class currently with Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon and Ryder Lyons, who is highest on Oregon and BYU, ranked ahead of Houston pledge Keisean Henderson, who is one of the quarterback headliners expected in Indianapolis. It has been quite a year or two for Henderson since there was a discussion about whether the Spring (Texas) Legacy would even play quarterback at the next level or beyond or whether it was just a high school pipe dream and then he would move to another position. With his outstanding athleticism, it was not out of the question for him to move to receiver or defensive back but Henderson has developed so well over that time period, he looked outstanding at the Navy All-American Bowl over the holidays and now Henderson has a chance to move even higher than seventh nationally.

WHO IS THE TOP QUARTERBACK IN 2028?



It is far too early to answer this question but two of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class will work out in Indianapolis in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Jayden Wade and Vero Beach, Fla., standout Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV and they can hash it out on the field. Another 2028 star under serious consideration is Miami Northwestern’s Neimannn Lawrence, who unfortunately won’t be at the Rivals Five-Star but has all the tools to be really special and in consideration for No. 1 quarterback. Florida is unusually loaded at QB in 2028 and two of the best will be competing in Indy.

WHAT IS O’NEAL PLANNING TO DO?



Jaden O’Neal is coming to Indianapolis to compete and prove he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 class but the Oklahoma commit will also have some explaining to do on exactly where his recruitment stands. Maybe the new Mustang, Okla., four-star standout doesn’t even know yet until the situation with four-star Bowe Bentley is cleared up as he’s down to the Sooners and LSU. But there has been a lot of chatter that O’Neal isn’t thrilled with Oklahoma pursuing a second quarterback and that Arizona, Florida State and others are working to flip him. As June visits draw to a close right before the Rivals Five-Star, there will be no better time to catch up on his recruitment.

2027 FIVE-STAR QUARTERBACK WATCH



Right now, the only five-star quarterback in the 2027 class is Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham’s Elijah Haven, who was invited to the Rivals Five-Star but declined. That opens the door for the other highly-rated quarterbacks to make a move and many of them will be competing in Indianapolis. Ohio State pledge Brady Edmunds, Nebraska commit Trae Taylor, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus’ Colton Nussmeier and Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian’s Peyton Houston, USC’s top quarterback target in the 2027 class, will all be working out in Indianapolis. Let’s see if another five-star quarterback emerges from that group.

DOES USC LEAD FOR HOUSTON?



USC has made it clear: Houston - no one else - is the top target in its 2027 quarterback class. The Shreveport Evangel Christian standout has also made it clear that he has serious interest in the Trojans after two recent visits to campus. But there will be stiff competition. Oklahoma had been considered the front-runner in his recruitment with Texas, Texas A&M and LSU all involved among others but USC’s pursuit especially in the last few months has intrigued many including Houston, who knows full well coach Lincoln Riley’s success over the years with quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see based on his performance whether Houston should be more in the five-star conversation. At media day for the Rivals Five-Star, it will also be interesting to see if the Trojans have moved to the front of the pack in his recruitment.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.