Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status

We are just one week away from players reporting for training camp. The fantasy landscape continues to take shape, and now is the perfect time to assess one of its deepest and most talented positional groups - wide receivers. Whether you’re in the thick of your fantasy draft research or looking for a fresh place to start, we’ve got you covered.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Today, we will be taking a look at positional tiers for wide receivers. From the game’s pure alphas to those looking to establish their dominance, this group of playmakers will surely play a large role in helping you lift the trophy at season’s end. With our positional tiers, you can gain a better understanding at the positional landscape with projections and keynotes of those that land in each.

This preview highlights wide receivers included in the first two tiers. These are your certifiable first-round draft winners and rising stars looking to continue to stamp their name among fantasy football’s top dogs.

Check it out:

Tier One - Pure Alphas:

Justin Jefferson - MIN Tyreek Hill - MIA Ja’Marr Chase - CIN Cooper Kupp - LAR Stefon Diggs - BUF

The names at the top of the receiver list should surprise no one. Jefferson is the most productive receiver through three season in NFL history and Chase is on a similar trajectory after two years. Kupp missed the second half of the 2022 season, but he was on pace for another historic campaign before suffering an ankle injury in Week 10. Hill left Patrick Mahomes and inexplicably got better. Diggs is the clear WR1 for Josh Allen. If you land one of these players in the first round, you’ve left the first round a winner.

Tier Two - Rising Stars:

Davante Adams - LV CeeDee Lamb - DAL Amon-Ra St. Brown - DET A.J. Brown - PHI Jaylen Waddle - MIA Garrett Wilson - NYJ Tee Higgins - CIN Chris Olave - NO Deebo Samuel - SF

Adams straddles a gap between the first two tiers, but everyone else in Tier Two was drafted in 2019 or later. The majority of the group has three or fewer seasons of football to their names. Interesting, there are already two wideouts who are the WR2 on their own team, Waddle and Higgins. Their teams were sixth and seventh in passing yards per game, so it’s safe to say a slight deficit in target share is more than made up for by the elite production of their quarterbacks.

