Final 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings before Lions-Chiefs

Fantasy managers, it is time. Another summer full of fantasy football draft research, preparation, and much more will be put to the test with the 2023 NFL season beginning tomorrow. While the majority of you may be anticipating kickoff, some of you may be squeezing in the last of your drafts prior to Thursday night. To help you along, we’re putting the finishing touches on our preview series by revisiting our Top 200 PPR rankings.

Much has changed since the beginning of draft season, and while the rumor mill continues to run wild, we’ve gotten clarity on a number of different offseason storylines for notable players. Josh Jacobs makes his return to Las Vegas to defend his rushing crown, while Dalvin Cook looks to provide a spark next to Breece Hall in New York. The same cannot be said about Jonathan Taylor, whose future with the Colts remains unclear.

Injury concerns surrounding Cooper Kupp also take centerstage as one of the top-ranked wideouts coming into the season, which has resulted in a slight drop in ranking. The Dolphins and Bengals also find themselves in elite company having two wideouts ranked inside of the top-20.

Our rankings have been adjusted to reflect the latest in the fantasy landscape, so let’s get right into it:

Justin Jefferson - WR - MIN Tyreek Hill - WR - MIA Christian McCaffrey - RB - SF Ja’Marr Chase - WR - CIN Travis Kelce - TE - KC Cooper Kupp - WR - LAR Bijan Robinson - RB - ATL Stefon Diggs - WR - BUF Davante Adams - WR - LV Austin Ekeler - RB - LAC CeeDee Lamb - WR - DAL Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR - DET Saquon Barkley - RB - NYG A.J. Brown - WR - PHI Jaylen Waddle - WR - MIA Tony Pollard - RB - DAL Garrett Wilson - WR - NYJ Derrick Henry - RB - TEN Tee Higgins - WR - CIN Mark Andrews - TE - BAL Chris Olave - WR - NO Josh Jacobs - RB - LV Nick Chubb - RB - CLE Deebo Samuel - WR - SF Patrick Mahomes - QB - KC

