Sunday Aftermath: Aiyuk’s injury, QB struggles, the Cleveland situation and more

When it’s raining in the NFL, the downpour is never usually far away. Brandon Aiyuk was already struggling to get into the flow of the season heading into Week 6. He had cleared 50 yards one time and was averaging 59 per game after that number was 84 in 2023. He needed another blowup spot like he had against the Cardinals in Week 5.

Instead he suffered the same fate as the opposing No. 1 wideout in Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs: Season-ending knee injury. Unlike Rashee Rice, Aiyuk had at least already gotten paid. He saw to that, and this underscores why. You can’t be sentimental. You have to take what’s yours in this biggest of sports businesses.

Not that it’s much consolation to his fantasy managers. The only good news is, this is a rare situation where there are several in-house replacements. No. 3 Jauan Jennings has already gone crazy several times in short-handed 2024 49ers circumstances, and has glowing rate stats and efficiency marks whenever Aiyuk sits. He is only 30 percent rostered on Yahoo.

Then there is the literal first-round pick who just so happened to make his NFL debut Sunday. Ricky Pearsall actually led the 49ers in routes and slot snaps. Unlike so many Kyle Shanahan selections before him, he was not babied into the lineup. That, of course, undoubtedly had something to do with not only Aiyuk’s absence, but Deebo Samuel’s illness. This isn’t a 1-for-1 situation. Chris Conley, for instance, exists as a complicating factor.

But again, there are actual 49ers options for those left in an Aiyuk lurch. Jennings is the floor add for his semi-proven production. Pearsall is where the unknown upside resides for those looking for a home run instead of WR3/4 PPR production.

Five Week 7 Storylines

The Dolphins run out the clock on Tua Tagovailoa injury era. How do you lose a game where you out-passed, out-rushed and committed “only” one more turnover than your opponent? Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle, that’s how. The latest Dolphins indignity coming out of their bye week was the first target-less half of Tyreek Hill’s entire career. His sole reception came on the Dolphins’ futile final drive. Like everything during Tagovailoa’s absence, it was bleak stuff. Also like everything, it should hopefully be going back to normal-ish for Week 8, where Tagovailoa is expected to return against the Cardinals’ awful defense. There were a few warning signs even during Tagovailoa’s 1.5 appearances, but there is zero doubt he will immediately return Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane and perhaps even Raheem Mostert and Jonnu Smith to starting relevance in fantasy.

Colts’ skill corps nonfunctional in Anthony Richardson’s return. Richardson finished a 2024 start for the fourth time Sunday. For the fourth time, he failed to convert more than 50 percent of his throw. For the third time, he failed to complete more than 10 passes. For seemingly the millionth time, he rendered Josh Downs and Michael Pittman irrelevant. This, against a bad Dolphins defense missing several key starters. It raises the question of: If not now, when? Richardson did at least ramp up his rushing. His 14 attempts were a new season high by six. He took several big hits and got up no worse for the wear. That’s the bare minimum of what both the Colts and fantasy managers are going to need down the stretch. Anything else seems like too much to ask at the moment, meaning neither Downs nor Richardson can justifiably be in your Week 8 lineups against the Texans.

C.J. Stroud and Texans go off the rails in Green Bay. Fantasy managers were hoping and praying Sunday would be their long-awaited Texans shootout. Instead they got Stroud’s worst box score yet, with the second-year starter turning 21 attempts into 86 scoreless yards. With his offensive line apparently completely bamboozled by the Packers’ simulated blitzes, Stroud was pressured on over half of his dropbacks. That’s an impossible way to make a living, especially without your No. 1 receiver. Nico Collins’ absence is looming large, with Stroud posting disastrous splits without his top weapon. The Texans are still running the ball almost at will, but the Packers accepted that trade off on Sunday. Fantasy managers should probably be prepared for another Stroud letdown in Week 8 against a Colts defense that is far too easy to run on.

Jayden Daniels appears to survive rib scare vs. Panthers. On the day of never-ending quarterback disappointments, no situation was scarier than Daniels’ early departure against the Panthers. Thankfully, everyone from the national media to Daniels’ mom believe the sensational rookie is going to be ok. It’s possible he would have even returned Sunday had the Commanders not so easily manhandled the laughingstock Panthers. Fantasy managers should be prepared to keep refreshing the Commanders’ Week 8 injury report, but we suspect Daniels will be fitted for a flak jacket and take the field against the Bears’ strong defense. Considering the matchup and potentially reduced rushing as Daniels guards his midsection, he could be in for his quietest fantasy outing of the season in Chicago.

DK Metcalf leaves game with knee injury. Like Daniels, Metcalf departed in a scary scene. Like Daniels, the Seahawks’ No. 1 wideout seems to have avoided the worst. There’s a strong chance he’s back out there on Sunday against the Bills. A game that looks like a potential shootout on paper could end up disappointing in practice, as both Seattle and Buffalo invite enemy rushing attempts. It’s also not a given we will know Metcalf’s injury status before Sunday morning lineups begin to lock at 1PM ET. Pete Carroll’s mercurial injury report ways have continued under Mike Macdonald, and Metcalf will undoubtedly mix in some “DNPs” and a questionable tag before we learn his official Week 8 status.

Five More Week 7 Storylines

Russell Wilson turns in Steelers’ best quarterback box score of the season. Was Russell Wilson lucky against the Jets? That was one of the primary takeaways following a game where a Garrett Wilson drop turned into a game-changing interception. Alas, Russell Wilson got “lucky” a lot during his prime. Good players create their own luck, or in this instance, George Pickens moon balls. In theory, not the most sustainable formula. But then again, even those “accidents” weren’t entirely accidents. Justin Fields was either unable or unwilling to throw down the field. As observed by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr, Wilson attempted “more than double the percentage of throws into tight coverage “ than Fields did during his final start. That is a better fit for this Steelers offense. Establish the run, convert in short yardage, hit some big plays down the field. It’s highly unlikely to produce streamer fantasy value, but it’s quite likely to translate to increased Mike Tomlin happiness.

The Deshaun Watson experiment ends in ruin. Whereas Wilson provided some Week 7 levity, Watson continued to be where the good feelings went to die. Although he was in the midst of a rare solid start, Watson was a player who was going to be benched sooner rather than later. The decision was taken out of the Browns’ hands with Watson’s second quarter torn achilles’ tendon. Now the really big decisions begin. Rarely has it been so unclear where a team might go from here. Where they should go from here? The end of Watson’s time in Cleveland. An era that should have never started to begin with has predictably been beset by the worst vibes in recent sports memory. The play was scarcely better. The Browns thought their amorality made them smarter than everyone else. They were wrong. There is no reason to continue compounding this mistake.

Cedric Tillman leads post-Amari Cooper skill corps in targets. It’s difficult to make heads or tails of what was going on with the Browns’ pass catchers Sunday, but the box score wasn’t terribly ambiguous. Formerly hyped third-rounder Tillman had by far the best game of his career, while David Njoku predictably soaked up checkdowns. Also predictably, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore remained largely AWOL. How many different situations is Jeudy going to find that he can’t produce in? Jameis Winston was a healthy scratch Sunday, but it would be stunning if he didn’t at least temporarily take the reins over Dorian Thompson-Robinson. That means both the Browns’ passing volume and production should increase, though the same is true of the turnovers. Tillman deserves a desperation flier, while even Jeudy is probably deserving of One Last Chance.

Raiders go back to square one at quarterback. And running back. Aidan O’Connell is out 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury, while Zamir White was a backfield nonentity upon his return. Thrust into mid-game action, Gardner Minshew had by far his worst Raiders performance. It’s unsurprising since he had by far his worst Raiders supporting cast sans Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Despite coach Antionio Pierce’s Minshew frustrations, the quarterback should keep the Brock Bowers connection hot, and will probably make Meyers WR3 viable upon his return. As for the backfield, it stands to reason Pierce would want to go more run heavy without Adams and with a quarterback he loathes, but Alexander Mattison and White simply aren’t good enough. Expect the early-season Minshew status quo to take the day.

Chase Brown completes takeover of Bengals’ backfield. It’s yet to translate to the box scores we would like, but Brown’s workloads and “share” dominance continue to increase. He is out-snapping Zack Moss even as the veteran remains involved in passing-game situations. Frustrating, though a player with Brown’s big-play ability is going to start stuffing the stat sheet sooner rather than later if he remains in the 15-20 touch range in this explosive offense. It could begin as soon as a projected Week 8 home shootout with an Eagles defense looking uncharacteristically soft against the run.

Questions

1. How many times is the Daniel Jones era allowed to end?

2. Did Kyle Shanahan have a deal with one of the Christmas ghosts lapse or something?

3. Has Aaron Rodgers ever considered being less washed than Russell Wilson?

Early Waivers Look (Players rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (vs. AZ), Jameis Winston (vs. BAL), Justin Herbert (vs. NO), Drake Maye (vs. NYJ), Russell Wilson (vs. NYG)

RB: Jaylen Warren, Tyler Allgeier, Ray Davis, Kimani Vidal, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller, Audric Estime

WR: Romeo Doubs, Jauan Jennings, Jalen Tolbert, Dontayvion Wicks, DeMario Douglas, Keon Coleman, Ricky Pearsall, Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy, Troy Franklin, Mason Tipton

TE: Hunter Henry, Cade Otton, Jonnu Smith, Noah Fant, Zach Ertz, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Colby Parkinson, Noah Gray

DEF: Texans (vs. IND), Lions (vs. TEN), Chargers (vs. NO), Packers (@JAX)

Stats of the Week

Four of the NFC’s top five point differentials are in the NFC North.

Grim Josh Downs stat of the week, from Mike Clay: “The streak continues: Josh Downs has never reached 6.0 fantasy points in a game Anthony Richardson has played in full.”

Hater stat of the week, via Eagles Nation: Daniel Jones has yet to throw a home touchdown since signing his four-year, $160 million extension.

Sam LaPorta is tied for 29th in tight end receptions with 14.

Mr. @LateRoundQB on LaPorta: “Sam LaPorta has had four games this year with a sub-10% target share. He had one game all of last year with that low of a target share.”

Awards Section

Week 7 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Russell Wilson (lol), RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Brian Thomas Jr., WR George Pickens, TE David Njoku

Week 7 All Bank Examiner Squad: QB Anthony Richardson, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Tyreek Hill, WR DeVonta Smith, TE Sam LaPorta

Tweet of the Week, from @Bored_Trade: If there was a comic book character called Analytics Man, would they be a hero or villain?

The So, Uhh, Are We Sure The Cardinals Were Kliff Kingsbury’s Fault Award: Kliff Kingsbury easily making Marcus Mariota useful against the Panthers.

The No One Told Jeff Ulbrich Award: That getting promoted to interim head coach meant his job would mostly consist of the camera zooming in on him every time there was a turnover or pre-snap penalty.

The Soul Leaves Body Award: That poor 49ers safety putting a hit on Patrick Mahomes and … getting truck sticked by Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown.