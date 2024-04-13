 Skip navigation
2024 Masters final-round tee times and pairings at Augusta National

  
Published April 13, 2024 07:51 PM

Scottie Scheffler, seeking his second green jacket, takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the 88th Masters Tournament.

Here’s a look at the Sunday tee times and pairings at Augusta National, which includes the lone amateur who made the cut, Neal Shipley, playing alongside five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

TEE TIME (EDT)PLAYERS
9:15 a.m.Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
9:25 a.m.Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
9:35 a.m.Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods
9:45 a.m.Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
9:55 a.m.Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Oleson
10:05 a.m.Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
10:15 a.m.Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
10:25 a.m.Russell Henley, Jason Day
10:35 a.m.Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
10:45 a.m.Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
11:05 a.m.Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m.Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
11:25 a.m.Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
11:35 a.m.Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
11:45 a.m.Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
11:55 a.m.Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
12:05 p.m.Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
12:25 p.m.Danny Willett, Adam Scott
12:35 p.m.Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
12:45 p.m.Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
12:55 p.m.Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
1:05 p.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
1:15 p.m.Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
1:25 p.m.Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
1:45 p.m.Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
1:55 p.m.Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
2:05 p.m.Cam Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
1:25 p.m.Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
2:25 p.m.Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg
2:35 p.m.Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa