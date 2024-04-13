2024 Masters final-round tee times and pairings at Augusta National
Published April 13, 2024 07:51 PM
Scottie Scheffler, seeking his second green jacket, takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the 88th Masters Tournament.
Here’s a look at the Sunday tee times and pairings at Augusta National, which includes the lone amateur who made the cut, Neal Shipley, playing alongside five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.
|TEE TIME (EDT)
|PLAYERS
|9:15 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
|9:25 a.m.
|Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
|9:35 a.m.
|Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods
|9:45 a.m.
|Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
|9:55 a.m.
|Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Oleson
|10:05 a.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
|10:15 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
|10:25 a.m.
|Russell Henley, Jason Day
|10:35 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
|10:45 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
|11:05 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
|11:15 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
|11:25 a.m.
|Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
|11:35 a.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
|11:45 a.m.
|Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
|11:55 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
|12:05 p.m.
|Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
|12:25 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Adam Scott
|12:35 p.m.
|Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
|12:45 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
|12:55 p.m.
|Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
|1:05 p.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
|1:15 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
|1:25 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
|1:45 p.m.
|Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:55 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
|2:05 p.m.
|Cam Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
|Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
|2:25 p.m.
|Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg
|2:35 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa