2024 RSM Classic: First-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

  
Published November 19, 2024 02:39 PM

The PGA Tour is contesting its final official event of the season at The RSM Classic.

With 2025 cards and signature-event starts on the line, here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation Course and host Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia:

Time
TeePlayers
8:50 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Kevin Tway

William McGirt

Patrick Rodgers

8:50 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Brandon Wu

S.H. Kim

Ben Kohles

8:50 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Adam Long

Sam Ryder

Jacob Bridgeman

8:50 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Dylan Frittelli

Matt NeSmith

Justin Suh

9:01 AM
EST

1

(SS)

James Hahn

Joseph Bramlett

Carson Young

9:01 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Troy Merritt

Michael Kim

Patrick Fishburn

9:01 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Garrick Higgo

Martin Trainer

Eric Cole

9:01 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Kevin Chappell

Carl Yuan

David Skinns

9:12 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Richy Werenski

Adam Hadwin

Tyson Alexander

9:12 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Lanto Griffin

Vince Whaley

Will Gordon

9:12 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Austin Cook

Josh Teater

Hayden Buckley

9:12 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Tyler Duncan

Ryan Moore

Ben Taylor

9:23 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Matt McCarty

Ludvig Åberg

Luke Clanton
(a)

9:23 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Davis Riley

Luke List

Adam Svensson

9:23 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Stewart Cink

9:23 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Matt Kuchar

Aaron Baddeley

Kevin Streelman

9:34 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Nico Echavarria

J.T. Poston

Brian Harman

9:34 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Lee Hodges

Trey Mullinax

Daniel Berger

9:34 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Kevin Kisner

Brendon Todd

Adam Schenk

9:34 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Rafael Campos

Kevin Yu

Si Woo Kim

9:45 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Russell Knox

Sean O’Hair

Hayden Springer

9:45 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Martin Laird

Tommy Gainey

Kelly Kraft

9:45 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Tim Wilkinson

Erik Barnes

Reid Davenport

9:45 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Tom Whitney

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Kyle Westmoreland

9:56 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Alejandro Tosti

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Steven Fisk

9:56 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Austin Smotherman

Norman Xiong

Paul Peterson

9:56 AM
EST

1

(PL)

MJ Daffue

Anders Albertson

Drew Doyle

9:56 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Ryan McCormick

Raul Pereda

Marcus Byrd

10:07 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Nate Lashley

Mark Hubbard

Callum Tarren

10:07 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Bud Cauley

Robby Shelton

Ryo Hisatsune

10:07 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Cody Gribble

Sangmoon Bae

Ben Griffin

10:07 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

Pierceson Coody

10:18 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Doug Ghim

Justin Lower

Sam Stevens

10:18 AM
EST

10

(SS)

S.Y. Noh

Taylor Montgomery

Greyson Sigg

10:18 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Sung Kang

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

10:18 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Davis Love III

Zach Johnson

Jonathan Byrd

10:29 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Peter Malnati

Cameron Champ

Webb Simpson

10:29 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Nick Watney

Maverick McNealy

Roger Sloan

10:29 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Robert Streb

Bill Haas

Chandler Phillips

10:29 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Patton Kizzire

Davis Thompson

Harris English

10:40 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Jake Knapp

Gary Woodland

Brandt Snedeker

10:40 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Taylor Moore

Chad Ramey

Andrew Putnam

10:40 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Brice Garnett

Mackenzie Hughes

K.H. Lee

10:40 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Austin Eckroat

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

10:51 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Chez Reavie

Denny McCarthy

Henrik Norlander

10:51 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Ryan Brehm

10:51 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Lucas Glover

Seamus Power

Francesco Molinari

10:51 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Joel Dahmen

Wesley Bryan

Zac Blair

11:02 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Trace Crowe

Wilson Furr

Francisco Bidé

11:02 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Joe Highsmith

Philip Knowles

Blake McShea

11:02 AM
EST

1

(PL)

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Jacob Modleski
(a)

11:02 AM
EST

10

(PL)

Michael Thorbjornsen

Paul Barjon

Christo Lamprecht