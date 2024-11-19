2024 RSM Classic: First-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
The PGA Tour is contesting its final official event of the season at The RSM Classic.
With 2025 cards and signature-event starts on the line, here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation Course and host Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:50 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Kevin Tway
William McGirt
Patrick Rodgers
|8:50 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Brandon Wu
S.H. Kim
Ben Kohles
|8:50 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Adam Long
Sam Ryder
Jacob Bridgeman
|8:50 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Dylan Frittelli
Matt NeSmith
Justin Suh
|9:01 AM
EST
1
(SS)
James Hahn
Joseph Bramlett
Carson Young
|9:01 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Troy Merritt
Michael Kim
Patrick Fishburn
|9:01 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Garrick Higgo
Martin Trainer
Eric Cole
|9:01 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Kevin Chappell
Carl Yuan
David Skinns
|9:12 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Richy Werenski
Adam Hadwin
Tyson Alexander
|9:12 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Lanto Griffin
Vince Whaley
Will Gordon
|9:12 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Austin Cook
Josh Teater
Hayden Buckley
|9:12 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Tyler Duncan
Ryan Moore
Ben Taylor
|9:23 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Matt McCarty
Ludvig Åberg
Luke Clanton
|9:23 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Davis Riley
Luke List
Adam Svensson
|9:23 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Nick Hardy
J.J. Spaun
Stewart Cink
|9:23 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Matt Kuchar
Aaron Baddeley
Kevin Streelman
|9:34 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Nico Echavarria
J.T. Poston
Brian Harman
|9:34 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Lee Hodges
Trey Mullinax
Daniel Berger
|9:34 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Kevin Kisner
Brendon Todd
Adam Schenk
|9:34 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Rafael Campos
Kevin Yu
Si Woo Kim
|9:45 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Russell Knox
Sean O’Hair
Hayden Springer
|9:45 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Martin Laird
Tommy Gainey
Kelly Kraft
|9:45 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Tim Wilkinson
Erik Barnes
Reid Davenport
|9:45 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Tom Whitney
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Kyle Westmoreland
|9:56 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Alejandro Tosti
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Steven Fisk
|9:56 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Austin Smotherman
Norman Xiong
Paul Peterson
|9:56 AM
EST
1
(PL)
MJ Daffue
Anders Albertson
Drew Doyle
|9:56 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Ryan McCormick
Raul Pereda
Marcus Byrd
|10:07 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Nate Lashley
Mark Hubbard
Callum Tarren
|10:07 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Bud Cauley
Robby Shelton
Ryo Hisatsune
|10:07 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Cody Gribble
Sangmoon Bae
Ben Griffin
|10:07 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Keith Mitchell
Alex Smalley
Pierceson Coody
|10:18 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Doug Ghim
Justin Lower
Sam Stevens
|10:18 AM
EST
10
(SS)
S.Y. Noh
Taylor Montgomery
Greyson Sigg
|10:18 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Sung Kang
Andrew Novak
Dylan Wu
|10:18 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Davis Love III
Zach Johnson
Jonathan Byrd
|10:29 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Peter Malnati
Cameron Champ
Webb Simpson
|10:29 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Nick Watney
Maverick McNealy
Roger Sloan
|10:29 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Robert Streb
Bill Haas
Chandler Phillips
|10:29 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Patton Kizzire
Davis Thompson
Harris English
|10:40 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Jake Knapp
Gary Woodland
Brandt Snedeker
|10:40 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Taylor Moore
Chad Ramey
Andrew Putnam
|10:40 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Brice Garnett
Mackenzie Hughes
K.H. Lee
|10:40 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Austin Eckroat
Chris Kirk
Sepp Straka
|10:51 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Chez Reavie
Denny McCarthy
Henrik Norlander
|10:51 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Ryan Brehm
|10:51 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Lucas Glover
Seamus Power
Francesco Molinari
|10:51 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Joel Dahmen
Wesley Bryan
Zac Blair
|11:02 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Trace Crowe
Wilson Furr
Francisco Bidé
|11:02 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Joe Highsmith
Philip Knowles
Blake McShea
|11:02 AM
EST
1
(PL)
Zecheng Dou
Kevin Dougherty
Jacob Modleski
|11:02 AM
EST
10
(PL)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Paul Barjon
Christo Lamprecht