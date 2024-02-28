Anthony Kim joins LIV Golf for remainder of 2024 season

Anthony Kim’s return to competitive golf isn’t just a one-week splash.

He’s joining LIV Golf for the rest of the season.

What has been rumored for weeks finally became official Wednesday with the announcement from the Saudi-backed league that Kim, 38, who hasn’t played competitively since 2012, will join LIV as a wildcard player for the remainder of the 2024 season. That means that he will accrue points in the season-long standings but not as a member of an established team. Hudson Swafford is the other LIV wildcard player for this season.

“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” Kim said in a LIV press release. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career.

“I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who was personally involved in the recruitment of Kim, said he “can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re trying to do” with LIV.

“His talent is undeniable,” Norman said, “and we are thrilled to welcome him back to professional golf with our league. It’s clear that he has the fire to win again and show why he was one of the most compelling players in the world, and we will support him on that mission as he works his way back to the top of the game.”

Kim hasn’t played since the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, when he was battling injuries to his Achilles’ tendon and wrist. His disappearance has been a source of fascination, with scant details about his whereabouts, motivations and future intentions.

Many of those questions may remain unanswered – Kim is not on the pre-tournament interview schedule in Saudi Arabia.

This week’s tournament in Jeddah is the third LIV event of the season.

Kim’s first appearance in the U.S. will be at LIV Miami, April 5-7, a week before the Masters.