GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul two back of Minami Katsu entering final round in Shanghai
Baycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Round Three
Xander Schauffele, bidding for first win of the year, grabs share of the lead in Japan
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

  
Published October 11, 2025 08:51 AM
Xander 'finally' off to a good start at Baycurrent
October 10, 2025 02:35 PM
The Golf Central crew unpacks Xander Schauffele's hot start to the 2025 Baycurrent Classic before hearing from him on how he made the most of fast greens and stayed bogey-free.

The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The final round concludes Saturday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:05 p.m.

Here’s a look at the groupings for the finale in the no-cut, 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.

Time
TeePlayers
7:05 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Chris Gotterup

William Mouw

7:05 PM
EDT		10

Matti Schmid

Bud Cauley

Max Homa

7:16 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Kota Kaneko

Sam Stevens

7:16 PM
EDT		10

Emiliano Grillo

Keita Nakajima

Matt McCarty

7:27 PM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Yu

Kevin Roy

7:27 PM
EDT		10

Kaito Onishi

Andrew Putnam

Wyndham Clark

7:38 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Sam Ryder

Nicolai Højgaard

7:38 PM
EDT		10

Isaiah Salinda

Patrick Fishburn

Mark Hubbard

7:49 PM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Aldrich Potgieter

Adam Scott

7:49 PM
EDT		10

Billy Horschel

Karl Vilips

Kurt Kitayama

8:00 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Max McGreevy

Kazuki Higa

8:00 PM
EDT		10

Mikumu Horikawa

Taiga Semikawa

Joel Dahmen

8:11 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Rasmus Højgaard

Takumi Kanaya

8:11 PM
EDT		10

Eric Cole

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

8:22 PM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Alex Noren

Mac Meissner

8:22 PM
EDT		10

Austin Eckroat

Taylor Moore

David Lipsky

8:33 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Camilo Villegas

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:33 PM
EDT		10

Takanori Konishi

Joe Highsmith

Tatsunori Shogenji

8:44 PM
EDT		1

Ren Yonezawa

Matt Wallace

Beau Hossler

8:44 PM
EDT		10

Taiga Kobayashi
(a)

Tom Kim

Patrick Rodgers

8:55 PM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Min Woo Lee

Sahith Theegala

8:55 PM
EDT		10

Riki Kawamoto

Satoshi Kodaira

Gary Woodland

9:06 PM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Garrick Higgo

Si Woo Kim

9:06 PM
EDT		10

Ryo Ishikawa

Ryo Hisatsune

Sami Valimaki

9:17 PM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Xander Schauffele

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:17 PM
EDT		10

Danny Walker

Naoto Nakanishi

Davis Riley