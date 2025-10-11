Baycurrent Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.
The final round concludes Saturday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:05 p.m.
Here’s a look at the groupings for the finale in the no-cut, 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:05 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Chris Gotterup
William Mouw
|7:05 PM
EDT
|10
Matti Schmid
Bud Cauley
Max Homa
|7:16 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Kota Kaneko
Sam Stevens
|7:16 PM
EDT
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Keita Nakajima
Matt McCarty
|7:27 PM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Yu
Kevin Roy
|7:27 PM
EDT
|10
Kaito Onishi
Andrew Putnam
Wyndham Clark
|7:38 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Sam Ryder
Nicolai Højgaard
|7:38 PM
EDT
|10
Isaiah Salinda
Patrick Fishburn
Mark Hubbard
|7:49 PM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Aldrich Potgieter
Adam Scott
|7:49 PM
EDT
|10
Billy Horschel
Karl Vilips
Kurt Kitayama
|8:00 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Max McGreevy
Kazuki Higa
|8:00 PM
EDT
|10
Mikumu Horikawa
Taiga Semikawa
Joel Dahmen
|8:11 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Rasmus Højgaard
Takumi Kanaya
|8:11 PM
EDT
|10
Eric Cole
Vince Whaley
Michael Kim
|8:22 PM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Alex Noren
Mac Meissner
|8:22 PM
EDT
|10
Austin Eckroat
Taylor Moore
David Lipsky
|8:33 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Camilo Villegas
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:33 PM
EDT
|10
Takanori Konishi
Joe Highsmith
Tatsunori Shogenji
|8:44 PM
EDT
|1
Ren Yonezawa
Matt Wallace
Beau Hossler
|8:44 PM
EDT
|10
Taiga Kobayashi
Tom Kim
Patrick Rodgers
|8:55 PM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Min Woo Lee
Sahith Theegala
|8:55 PM
EDT
|10
Riki Kawamoto
Satoshi Kodaira
Gary Woodland
|9:06 PM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Garrick Higgo
Si Woo Kim
|9:06 PM
EDT
|10
Ryo Ishikawa
Ryo Hisatsune
Sami Valimaki
|9:17 PM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Xander Schauffele
Michael Thorbjornsen
|9:17 PM
EDT
|10
Danny Walker
Naoto Nakanishi
Davis Riley