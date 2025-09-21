Bethpage Black’s famous sign temporarily removed for Ryder Cup week

Bethpage State Park’s Black Course is an extremely difficult course recommended only for highly skilled golfers.

Its famous sign warns as much.

But for this week’s Ryder Cup, the sign has temporarily disappeared from its usually spot, on the black railing that separates the clubhouse from the first tee, because of logistical issues.

Bryan Karns, director of the Ryder Cup, told the New York Post last week that the sign “would’ve been underneath the grandstands. It just wouldn’t have worked out.” A photo taken Saturday by Fried Egg Golf, however, still shows the sign-less railing exposed with the grandstand entrance down on the original back tee. Golf Channel has learned that the sign was removed mostly to deter people congregating for photo opps.

🚫🪧 NO SIGN: the Black Course is no longer for highly skilled golfers ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/xcQlXTcOoj — The Shotgun Start (@TheShotgunStart) September 20, 2025

While the original sign is shipped to Manhattan to be displayed at the Ryder Cup Live Fan Zone inside Rockefeller Center, per the Post, there are several larger replicas of the sign placed throughout the property. So, fans can still take photos in front of the sign; it just won’t be the sign.