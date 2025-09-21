 Skip navigation
A'ja Wilson
Reports: Aces' A'ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award
LPGA_1920_logo_teemarker.jpg
LPGA cancels remainder of Arkansas event because of rain; scores reverted to 18 holes
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA

nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
Sunderland's Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
Neville: Liverpool have 'so much firepower'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
A'ja Wilson
Reports: Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award
LPGA_1920_logo_teemarker.jpg
LPGA cancels remainder of Arkansas event because of rain; scores reverted to 18 holes
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA

nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bethpage Black’s famous sign temporarily removed for Ryder Cup week

  
Published September 21, 2025 09:42 AM

Bethpage State Park’s Black Course is an extremely difficult course recommended only for highly skilled golfers.

Its famous sign warns as much.

But for this week’s Ryder Cup, the sign has temporarily disappeared from its usually spot, on the black railing that separates the clubhouse from the first tee, because of logistical issues.

Bryan Karns, director of the Ryder Cup, told the New York Post last week that the sign “would’ve been underneath the grandstands. It just wouldn’t have worked out.” A photo taken Saturday by Fried Egg Golf, however, still shows the sign-less railing exposed with the grandstand entrance down on the original back tee. Golf Channel has learned that the sign was removed mostly to deter people congregating for photo opps.

While the original sign is shipped to Manhattan to be displayed at the Ryder Cup Live Fan Zone inside Rockefeller Center, per the Post, there are several larger replicas of the sign placed throughout the property. So, fans can still take photos in front of the sign; it just won’t be the sign.