Brandel Chamblee lead analyst for Golf Channel, Peacock coverage of American Express

Brandel Chamblee will serve as lead analyst for Golf Channel’s coverage of this week’s American Express. The former PGA Tour winner will be joined in calling the action by play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon.

Chamblee is the latest analyst to enter the booth since NBC Sports parted ways with Paul Azinger.

Paul McGinley stepped in at December’s Hero World Challenge, while Kevin Kisner worked the season-opening Sentry (he’ll also do the WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 8-11). Curt Byrum held duties last week for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Chamblee has been a popular and polarizing studio analyst for two decades at Golf Channel, working on “Live From” and “Golf Central.”

The event will also be streamed all four days on Peacock, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.