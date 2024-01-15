How to watch: American Express, Hilton Grand Vacations TOC and Dubai Desert Classic
Published January 15, 2024 09:49 AM
The PGA Tour travels to California for The American Express, while the LPGA makes its season debut at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
The PGA Tour Champions also starts up this week in Hawaii while the DP World Tour stays in Dubai. Here’s a look at TV times and the streaming schedule:
Thursday
- 2:30-8:30AM (GC/Peacock): Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
- 1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Round 1 (LPGA)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
- 7-10PM (GC/Peacok): Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
Friday
- 2:30-8:30AM (GC/Peacock): Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
- 1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Round 2 (LPGA)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
- 7-10PM (GC/Peacok): Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
Saturday
- 2-8AM (GC/Peacock): Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
- 2-3PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Round 3 (LPGA)
- 3-5PM (NBC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Round 3 (LPGA)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 7-10PM (GC/Peacok): Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
Sunday
- 2-8AM (GC/Peacock): Hero Dubai Desert Classic, final round (DP World Tour)
- 1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, final round (LPGA)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): The American Express, final round (PGA Tour)