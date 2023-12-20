 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Trayce Jackson-Davis has arrived!
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential
The Ally Challenge - Round One
After release from prison, Cabrera cleared to play Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pff_topb1gprospects_231219.jpg
PFF’s top 8 Big Ten offensive draft prospects
nbc_pff_cinpit_231219.jpg
PFF’s Week 16 SNF Preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_pff_topb1gtransfers_231219.jpg
Pro Football Focus’ top Big Ten transfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Trayce Jackson-Davis has arrived!
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential
The Ally Challenge - Round One
After release from prison, Cabrera cleared to play Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pff_topb1gprospects_231219.jpg
PFF’s top 8 Big Ten offensive draft prospects
nbc_pff_cinpit_231219.jpg
PFF’s Week 16 SNF Preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_pff_topb1gtransfers_231219.jpg
Pro Football Focus’ top Big Ten transfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cognizant named title sponsor of South Florida PGA Tour event

  
Published December 19, 2023 07:54 PM
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School, Final Round
December 18, 2023 04:42 PM
See the best shots from the final round of the PGA Tour Q-School, where Harrison Endycott's stellar play put him in prime position to earn a PGA Tour card.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Cognizant, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based professional services company, will replace American Honda as the sponsor of the circuit’s South Florida tournament.

The six-year deal begins in 2024 and the Cognizant Classic will be played Feb. 29 — March 3 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. American Honda ended its sponsorship this year after 42 years.

Tour officials had been confident they would find a title sponsor for the event that was first played in 1972, although the tournament was listed as The Classic in the Palm Beach Gardens when the 2024 schedule was released earlier this fall.

The tournament’s primary charity will continue to be the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

The Tour also announced the event will be operated by the circuit’s Championship Management Division, which also operates The Players, Tour Championship and Presidents Cup.