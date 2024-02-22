 Skip navigation
College Golf Talk Podcast: Meet the new No. 1 in NCAA women’s golf, Florida’s Maisie Filler

  
Published February 22, 2024 02:35 PM

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine break down a busy week in men’s and women’s college golf.

They start with the men, where Florida’s B team almost won the Gator Invitational. What is J.C. Deacon’s best five in Gainesville? Arizona won again, this time at the John Burns Intercollegiate, and the Wildcats are suddenly a top-10 team nationally. No surprise as Vanderbilt wins the Watersound, where Florida State’s Mr. Indy took medalist honors. The guys also discuss Stanford’s much-needed performance at The Prestige, but are the Card and other recent NCAA team champs still in trouble as it relates to the .500 rule.

They then transition to the women’s side, where UCLA beat Stanford at the Pac-12 Preview. Where is Rachel Heck. Also, LSU dominates late at the Moon Golf.

Finally, Brentley sits down with Florida’s Maisie Filler, a three-time winner this season and the new No. 1 in the national rankings. Filler discusses what’s allowed her to rack up the victories, how she ended up in Florida from the Northeast, why she’s so superstitious and much more.