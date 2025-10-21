 Skip navigation
Fall schedule taking shape for 2026 PGA Tour season

  • By
  • Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published October 21, 2025 12:09 PM
With Rory McIlroy playing in India this week, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard ponder what holding additional international events in the fall could mean for the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour returns to Black Desert with a new title sponsor (Bank of Utah) and a much smaller purse — $6 million, down from $7.5 million — than when it made its debut last year.

But that’s typical of all tournaments in the FedExCup Fall.

The PGA Tour had seven fall events in 2023 with a total purse of $56.6 million, all but one of them at $8 million or more. Last year, there were eight tournaments with $58.3 million in prize money. Las Vegas is no longer part of the schedule, and so the seven tournaments in 2025 have a total prize fund of $45 million.

What next year’s fall schedule looks like remains a work in progress.

Sponsorship for the Mississippi tournament ended this year. The PGA Tour added the Good Good Championship for Austin, Texas, in November of 2026. Sports Business Journal reports another fall event in Asheville, North Carolina, could be on the way.

Also, the Mexico Open that had been following the West Coast swing is expected to move to the fall portion of the schedule.

Still to be determined is whether Procore extends its sponsorship in Napa, California, the traditional start of the FedExCup Fall. It got a huge boost this year when all but two U.S. Ryder Cup players were there — Scottie Scheffler won — to avoid a month off. It might be a spot for Presidents Cup players on both teams.