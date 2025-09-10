FedExCup Fall primer: Top-100 battle main focus entering Napa opener

The pressure has been turned up a notch for this year’s FedExCup Fall.

For the first time, only the top 100 players in FedExCup points following the RSM Classic in November will retain fully exempt status on the PGA Tour for next season, down from 125 in previous seasons. While unpopular with some players, the change is part of the Tour’s push toward a more cutthroat model.

The seven-event fall slate, down from eight last year following the removal of the Shriners Open in Las Vegas, begins with this week’s Procore Championship in Napa. There are two weeks off after that, the latter for the Ryder Cup, before things resume with the Sanderson Farms Championship on Oct. 2. The fall concludes on Nov. 23 with the final round of the RSM.

Here is a look at the full fall schedule:

Sept. 11-14: Procore Championship, Napa, California

Oct. 2-5: Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Mississippi

Oct. 9-12: Baycurrent Classic, Yokohama, Japan

Oct. 23-26: Bank of Utah Championship, Ivins, Utah

Nov. 6-9: Worldwide Technology Championship, Los Cabos, Mexico

Nov. 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

Nov. 23-26: The RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Georgia

While the top 50 is already solidified for next year’s signature-event exemptions, Nos. 51-60 in points after RSM will be eligible to play the first two signature events in 2026, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, following The Sentry, which winners of the fall will qualify for. No longer, however, do fall winners earn spots in the Masters.

Nos. 101-125 in points after the fall will receive conditional status for 2026, with both 101-110 and 111-125 categories being prioritized lower next season, below graduates and career-money exemptions.

The 144-player field for the Procore runs the gamut. There are 12 players who made the 30-man Tour Championship this year entered, most of those for Ryder Cup preparation, while Brandon Wu, at No. 231 in points, just made it in as an alternate. Any top-50 players from the regular season can play in fall events, but they don’t earn official FedExCup points as they cannot improve their status.

Looking at the FedExCup standings, Taylor Moore will tee it up in Napa at No. 100 on the dot, and unlike Garrick Higgo just ahead of him, Moore does not have full status already guaranteed for 2026. Neither do most of the guys just outside the top 100, including notables such as Vince Whaley (101), Lee Hodges (103), Isaiah Salinda (104), Victor Perez (109), Harry Higgs (112) and Alejandro Tosti (114). Sam Ryder, at No. 108, has finished among Nos. 101-125 in points in six of his seven PGA Tour seasons to date.

Projected Eligibility for 2026 PGA Tour Full Exempt Status and First Signature Events Entry.



• All players in left 2 columns are guaranteed exempt for 2026 Season



• Far left Column is exempt for all Signature Events



• 2nd and 3rd Column players in BLUE are exempt for 2026,… pic.twitter.com/1gX64eQsDD — Robopz (@Robopz) September 5, 2025

There are, of course, a handful of players at No. 71 or worse who aren’t concerned with their FedExCup Fall finish as they’re already fully exempt through at least next season, most by virtue of winning. Those players are:

71. Davis Thompson

74. Ben An

76. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

81. William Mouw

82. Matt McCarty

83. Karl Vilips

90. Adam Scott

94. Tom Kim

99. Garrick Higgo

102. Billy Horschel

107. Austin Eckroat

111. Max Homa

135. Nick Dunlap

147. Sahith Theegala

151. Brice Garnett

166. Matthieu Pavon

169. Webb Simpson

179. Peter Malnati

180. Patton Kizzire

188. Rafa Campos

199. Luke Clanton

205. Gordon Sargent

233. David Ford

NR. Tiger Woods

Alex Noren (105) and Will Zalatoris (138) will also have major medical extensions afforded to them should they require them next season.

Everybody else, it’s game on this fall.